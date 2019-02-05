Stock Up and Stock Down for Becky Lynch and More After WWE Raw

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

As The Road to WrestleMania continues, it is becoming more and more apparent which Superstars will be emphasized on the grandest stage in sports entertainment and, furthermore, which ones may prove a big part of the company's plans beyond The Showcase of the Immortals.

Becky Lynch's role on the show is obvious: she will challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship and Monday, she came fist-to-face with Stephanie McMahon in a segment that earned her more fans and encouraged even louder reactions to the 2019 Royal Rumble winner.

Her stock reached unprecedented high.

Not so lucky? Braun Strowman, who probably saw himself on the receiving end of a push the likes of which Lynch currently does.

Who joined those two Superstars, their stocks either up or down based on their roles Monday night?