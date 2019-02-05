Eden Hazard Has 'Made a Decision' on His Future Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said he has "made a decision" regarding his long-term future amid continued speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard has spoken frequently in the last year about the links to Los Blancos and has been non-committal regarding a possible transfer. His contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2020 too, meaning the Blues may be in danger of losing him on the cheap in the coming window.

Speaking to RMC (h/t Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws), the Belgian said his mind is made up regarding his future, although he didn't disclose what decision he has made:

Terreur later noted the quote came from a teaser for a documentary made on Hazard and that the comments aren't "recent, recent." Liam Twomey of ESPNFC added his understanding was that the interview "was done at least two months ago."



Hazard has been outstanding for Chelsea since arriving at the club in the summer of 2012, helping the team win two Premier League titles. While they are unlikely to scale the summit of the division this season, he is arguably enjoying the best individual season of his career in 2018-19.

Following on from an excellent FIFA World Cup with Belgium, where he captained the side to a fine third-place finish, he has been exceptional for the Blues and arguably the best player in the Premier League.

He's been productive in the final third for Chelsea and a key outlet in attack:

Taking away a player who is so crucial to the cause would leave the Stamford Bridge outfit with a huge hole to fill in the team, even with Christian Pulisic set to arrive at the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

However, with Chelsea in a battle for a top-four spot and seemingly a long way off challenging for major prizes again, there will be concern that Real Madrid will be too tempting a prospect for Hazard to turn down.

The European champions have endured a challenging campaign despite their recent upturn in form. They failed to adequately replace Cristiano Ronaldo last summer following his sale to Juventus and are eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona as a result.

Chelsea supporters will hope that this saga comes to an end soon and manager Maurizio Sarri has said he thinks Hazard should move on if his heart is elsewhere:

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported the Blues will not sell the player on the cheap despite his contract situation:

At 28 years old, Hazard is in the peak years of his career. Given the way the transfer market has inflated in recent years, that kind of money for a footballer of his quality may still represent value for potential suitors.

If Hazard has decided to commit to Chelsea then you sense a new deal will be agreed before the summer window opens. However, as the weeks go by it appears increasingly unlikely Hazard will be signing any extension at Stamford Bridge.