Genoa President Says Juventus Are 'Very Interested' in Signing Cristian Romero

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said Juventus are "very interested" in signing rising star Cristian Romero.

The young defender has made a major impression in Serie A this season, earning a reputation as one of the division's brightest talents.

Prezioso told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) that the Italian champions are keen on the 20-year-old, but the club want to keep hold of the Argentina youth international for as long as they can. "Romero? Juve are very interested, but we'd like to keep him," he said.

Romero isn't the only young talent making his mark at Genoa this term, with Krzysztof Piatek excelling at the club before making a move to AC Milan in the January transfer window.

The decision to cash in on the Poland international, who only arrived in the summer, left supporters unhappy, and there have been banners at matches criticising Preziosi since the forward joined Milan.

"Threats and banners directed at me? I won't make a big deal about it," he said. "It's disappointing to require an escort when I enter Genoa's stadium, so I prefer not to attend at all. Many fans have dissociated themselves, but they've joined the discontent and that's fair enough. Genoa fans will understand that the deals we've done have been for the good of the club."

Keeping hold of the youngster beyond the summer does look likely to be a challenge. The El Pivote Twitter account thinks he's already among the best young defenders in the world:

Romero has started 14 times in Serie A this season and has been largely reliable despite his tender years.

While he would need to work on his distribution if he was to join an elite side in the coming months or years, his natural defensive instincts are exceptional. Romero is quick to read dangerous situations and is dynamic enough to get his body in the way of shots at goal.

Juventus may be on the lookout for a defender in the summer. They sold Medhi Benatia in the January transfer window and brought in Martin Caceres on a deal to the end of the campaign, meaning he's unlikely to be a long-term option.

Having shown this season he's good enough to thrive in Serie A, with the right kind of coaching Romero could become a force at the back for a high-profile side. Juventus seem to be keen on making him a building block in another great defensive setup.