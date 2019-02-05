Romelu Lukaku Says PSG Are Favourites to Beat Manchester United in UCL Tie

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku says Paris Saint-Germain are still favourites to beat Manchester United when they meet in the UEFA Champions League, despite the Red Devils' resurgence in form.

The two sides will meet on February 12 for the first leg of their last-16 tie, and Lukaku sees United as the underdogs for the clash.

He told Canal+ (h/t ESPN FC's Rob Dawson):

"We'll come well prepared and we'll see what happens on the pitch.

"We know we're going to play against a team that is, for me, one of the favourites for the competition.

"You just need to look at their squad. There are players with a lot of talent and a good coach, good fans and owners that have big plans for their club. It's going to be a tough game."

Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford when the draw was made in December but much has changed since then.

United had made it out of their group under Mourinho, but they had picked up just one point from two matches with Valencia along the way and had also only managed to scrape through their home match with Young Boys with a last-minute 1-0 win.

They were also struggling domestically, with five defeats and as many draws on their record after 17 matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was brought in as interim manager to replace Mourinho, and United have been revitalised under his tutelage:

After picking up his ninth win on Sunday as United beat Leicester City 1-0, Solskjaer made a quick trip to France to scout the Parisians:

He chose a good match to watch them as PSG slipped to their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season at the hands of Lyon, who came from behind to win 2-1.

PSG are missing the injured Neymar, and he'll be absent for both legs of their tie with United, which is a major boost for the Red Devils.

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will still give United plenty to think about, but likewise Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba carry a great deal of threat going forward that can give the Parisians a headache.

Across the two legs, it could be a close contest between them.