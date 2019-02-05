NBA Trade Rumors: Newest Info on Anthony Davis and More Players on Block

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It's not often that a player of Anthony Davis's status becomes available on the trade market.

Davis is one of the league's best big men, and a player who has a huge impact on winning and losing every time he steps onto the court. He made his interest clear a couple of weeks ago when he said he would not sign a contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and he wants to be traded.

It's a fairly unusual situation because Davis is under contract through the 2020-21 season, and that means he could remain with the team for two-plus seasons before the Pelicans would lose his services.

They don't have to trade Davis now, as they could keep him for the rest of the season and play it out. They could trade Davis in the offseason or even trade him at next year's trade deadline.

The Pelicans are in the driver's seat as a result of the length of the superstar's deal as the February 7 trade deadline approaches.

They are clearly listening, and doing a bit more than that. The chief suitor appears to be the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers approached the Pels with an offer, and New Orleans came back at Los Angeles with a counter-offer. The Lakers have returned serve and come up with a second offer that is being considered.

The second offer includes forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski's sources. The Lakers and team president Magic Johnson are also willing to absorb the $12.7 million remaining on Solomon Hill's contract in the 2019-20 season.

Johnson and New Orleans general manager spoke on the phone Monday, and they will have the opportunity to speak until the Thursday, 3 p.m. ET deadline.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are on the list of teams that Davis could be willing to work out a long-term deal.

The 6'10", 253-pound Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game, and is shooting 53.9 percent from the field.

The timing of a mid-year deal may not be working in the favor of a deal being worked out prior to the deadline. A team like the Boston Celtics is likely to be in contention for the Eastern Conference title and a spot in the NBA Finals. Working out a trade with the Celtics, who have a boatload of young talent and draft picks, is much more likely after the season than it is at the current time.

The Utah Jazz have a real interest in Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies, per Zach Lowe of ESPN.com.

The Jazz have a pair of expiring contracts in Ricky Rubio and Derrick Favors as well as a first-round pick (protected) that they could potentially move. However, the Grizzlies are likely to want more for Conley, and the Jazz could add to the deal with Dante Exum or Grayson Allen.

Conley is averaging 20.3 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field.