NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Anthony Davis, Wes Matthews and More

Anthony Davis made it clear a couple of weeks ago that he was not planning to sign another contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 25-year-old superstar has his reasons, and when his contract expires after the 2020-21 season, he will be able to seek a new deal.

If the Pelicans decide to hold onto the superstar big man, they will have his services for the next two-plus seasons.

However, if they trade him now, they could get a substantial package for him that could set the team up for a promising future.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be in the lead when it comes to acquiring Davis's service. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Lakers presented a package that included several players and a first-round pick for Davis, and the Pelicans followed with a counteroffer.

Wojnarowski tweeted Monday that the Lakers have come back with a second offer to the Pelicans that includes multiple players, multiple draft picks and salary cap relief for the Pelicans.

Wojnarowski indicated that the Pelicans are interested in the deal.

The 6'10", 253-pound big man is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.

Whether a deal happens will be determined shortly, as a result of the February 7 trade deadline.

Lonzo Ball is one of the players rumored to be involved in the Davis deal, but the former UCLA star's father Lavar Ball is determined not to let that happen.

The outspoken elder Ball has said that he wants his son to remain with the Lakers, but if he gets traded, he wants him to go to the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk tweeted that the elder Ball was planning to make his opinion known to the Lakers' powers that be.

"We want to be in LA," Lavar Ball said. "But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence."

Ball is averaging 9.9 points per game but his shooting remains a liability as he is connecting on 40.6 percent of his shots from the field.

Veteran Wesley Matthews may have just gotten to New York after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks, but he could be on the move before the deadline.

Matthews was involved in the Kristaps Porzingis trade from New York to Dallas, and the 32-year-old swing man has created some interest.

Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted that there are several teams that are hoping the Knicks buy out Matthews. Those teams include the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors.

Matthews, a 6'5" swingman, is averaging 12.9 points per game this season and is shooting 41.1 percent from the field.