B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kobe 3 ASW for PJ, Swipa in the KD 4, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kobe 3 ASW for PJ, Swipa in the KD 4, MoreFebruary 5, 2019
There were six games on the NBA schedule Monday, which gave a number of players the chance to show off their latest kicks choices.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, D'Angelo Russell and PJ Tucker were among those who delivered.
Giannis Arrives in the Jerry Lorenzo x Nike Collaboration
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Giannis_An34 arriving in the Nike Air Fear of God 1 tonight. https://t.co/9xpW40rFNy
The Greek Freak Is Ready for His Signature Shoe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Giannis_An34 wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. against Brooklyn. https://t.co/iHUedBjUJo
D'Angelo Russell Loves the Off-White Blazer
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Off-White Blazers for @Dloading tonight. Heavy in the rotation. https://t.co/Y0YDxZr4Ll
City Edition-Inspired Nike PG 2.5 for D-Lo
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🔥👟 | @Dloading rocking custom City Edition kicks tonight #WeGoBIG https://t.co/RF8EO7kwQj
Shout-Out to CNCPTS
PSNY x Air Jordan 12 Collaboration for Taurean Prince
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@taureanprince wearing the @PublicSchoolNYC x Air Jordan 12. https://t.co/0Tk5prQR1l
Nike ID Kyrie 5 Sighting from Stanley Johnson
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@iAmSJ with the @NIKEiD Kyrie 5 tonight against Denver. 👀 https://t.co/tIEUoO7Z4B
DeAndre' Bembry Riding the Adidas N3XT L3V3L Wave Too
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@fearthefro95 wearing the Adidas N3XT L3V3L against the Wizards. https://t.co/K4RcJ49u7b
PJ Tucker Went Deep in the Kobe Collection for This One
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the "All-Star" Nike Kobe 3 tonight. Tough. https://t.co/1fp4Vxcril
All Smiles for Kelly Oubre Jr.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR arrived in the Converse Chuck 70 “BHM” tonight. 😎 https://t.co/2leCvgXLYy
Devin Booker Pulling Up in a Confirmed Classic
Mason Plumlee Ready for Liftoff
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@masonplumlee brought out the Nike PG3 "NASA" against Detroit. https://t.co/A1yyhc1eYB
Oubre Celebrating Black History Month with These Customs
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A detailed look at @KELLYOUBREJR wearing the custom Kobe A.D. for #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/o8b22zXEEx
Cheick Diallo Is Still Not Over the Saints' Loss
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@cheick_diallo13 showing love for the @Saints with his custom Adidas Crazy BYW X. https://t.co/13z8oYGPIt
Swipa Going with an Underrated KD 4 Colorway
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox brought out the Nike KD 4 "BHM" against San Antonio. 🔥 https://t.co/FQFxV7fVaV
Mardi Gras Vibes for Solomon Hill
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @solohill with a Mardi Gras Nike PG 2! #doitBIG #NBAKicks https://t.co/dj8blz28z8
Jordan Brand Team Basketball Model for Jeff Green Tonight
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @unclejeffgreen’s Jordan https://t.co/ozBuK48Jnw MVP L tonight! #NBAKicks https://t.co/JKEWvLvZ3T
Gerald Green Arrives in the Adidas Yeezy 500
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Gerald Green coming off a season-high 25 PT performance! 🤘 https://t.co/HkW12zKTJ8
Another Halftime Switch
B/R Kicks @brkicks
He switched to the LeBron 15 Ohio State PE for the second half. https://t.co/qQXxgEHcuW
Jeremy Lin Arrives in the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750
Marvin Bagley III with the Draft Day Exclusive
There are eight games on the Tuesday docket, and players such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard figure to impress with their shoes.
