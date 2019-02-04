B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kobe 3 ASW for PJ, Swipa in the KD 4, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

There were six games on the NBA schedule Monday, which gave a number of players the chance to show off their latest kicks choices.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, D'Angelo Russell and PJ Tucker were among those who delivered.

          

Giannis Arrives in the Jerry Lorenzo x Nike Collaboration

        

The Greek Freak Is Ready for His Signature Shoe

         

D'Angelo Russell Loves the Off-White Blazer

          

City Edition-Inspired Nike PG 2.5 for D-Lo

          

Shout-Out to CNCPTS

           

PSNY x Air Jordan 12 Collaboration for Taurean Prince

          

Nike ID Kyrie 5 Sighting from Stanley Johnson

          

DeAndre' Bembry Riding the Adidas N3XT L3V3L Wave Too

          

PJ Tucker Went Deep in the Kobe Collection for This One

          

All Smiles for Kelly Oubre Jr.

          

Devin Booker Pulling Up in a Confirmed Classic

          

Mason Plumlee Ready for Liftoff

         

Oubre Celebrating Black History Month with These Customs

          

Cheick Diallo Is Still Not Over the Saints' Loss

         

Swipa Going with an Underrated KD 4 Colorway

         

Mardi Gras Vibes for Solomon Hill

         

Jordan Brand Team Basketball Model for Jeff Green Tonight

        

Gerald Green Arrives in the Adidas Yeezy 500

          

Another Halftime Switch

         

Jeremy Lin Arrives in the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750

           

Marvin Bagley III with the Draft Day Exclusive

There are eight games on the Tuesday docket, and players such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard figure to impress with their shoes.

