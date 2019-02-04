Video: Becky Lynch Attacks Stephanie McMahon After Getting Suspended on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 35 match with Ronda Rousey may be in jeopardy after The Man was suspended Monday night on Raw.

Stephanie McMahon told Lynch she'd be suspended indefinitely until she agreed to see a doctor to examine her injured left knee. Lynch responded by attacking WWE's chief brand officer.

If Lynch is in fact injured, then Monday's move is a way to write her off WWE programming for a little to let her heal before WrestleMania. WWE is using a similar tactic with Seth Rollins, whom Post Wrestling's John Pollock reported is less than 100 percent.

Perhaps WWE is just looking for a way to keep Lynch's feud with Rousey fresh in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 35. The event isn't until April 7, and fans will eventually grow a bit weary if they get nothing but Lynch and Rousey going back-and-forth.

Now, Lynch has another obstacle to overcome—McMahon—before she gets her shot at the Raw Women's Championship. McMahon could even take the step of stripping Lynch of her title opportunity and making her earn it all over again at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane, the two pay-per-view stops before WrestleMania.