Redskins Rumors: Jack Del Rio Hired as DC; Callahan, Most of Defensive Staff Out

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera reportedly hired Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is unclear who else will be part of Rivera's staff, but JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported Bill Callahan, who served as interim head coach following the firing of Jay Gruden, and most of the defensive staff will not return.

Finlay added that offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is among the holdover offensive assistants who will interview with Rivera but noted that none of them "definitively" have a job.

While Del Rio is known for his defensive prowess, he has plenty of experience as a head coach as well. He served in the position with the Jacksonville Jaguars for nine seasons from 2003 through 2011, when he was fired after Week 12. He was also the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2015 through 2017.

The 56-year-old finished with a 93-94 record and never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs as a head coach, but he did as a defensive assistant.

He was the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 1999 through 2001, the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2002 and the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2012 through 2014.

Baltimore won a Super Bowl during his tenure with Ray Lewis leading his linebackers unit, and Denver reached a Super Bowl but lost. In four seasons as a defensive coordinator, Del Rio directed groups that finished in the top three in the league in yards allowed three times.

What's more, the 2000 Ravens defense he was involved with allowed three, 10, three and seven points (on a kickoff return and the point after) in four playoff games before lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Redskins now have a coach with championship pedigree and a track record of success who brings name recognition to that side of the ball.

Del Rio will take the reins of a unit that ranked 27th in total defense and 27th in points allowed under Greg Manusky in 2019.

While there is work to be done, Del Rio will have plenty of talent, including safety Landon Collins and a strong line that features Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Montez Sweat.

The Redskins also own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which they could use to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Offensively, Washington ranked 31st in yards and 32nd in scoring under O'Connell, but he is viewed as a brilliant young offensive mind and helped rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. and wide receiver Terry McLaurin improve over the course of the season, which could help him appeal to Rivera.