Jurgen Klopp Says He's 'Confident' Liverpool Are Not Feeling Title Pressure

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he's "confident" the Reds are not feeling the pressure of the Premier League title race after dropping points in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Monday.

The Reds missed the chance to restore their five-point lead over Manchester City, but Klopp does not feel his team are wilting by being chased by the champions and Tottenham Hotspur, per Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo.

"I am confident about that. Since five or six weeks ago we have spoken about a two-horse race, now Tottenham have come from behind.

"They have had a very difficult situation and have dealt with it brilliantly. All credit to Pochettino and his team how they did it, winning games late and with a lot of injury problems. For me they are 100% in the race.

"If you want to be at the top of the table then you have to deal with much tougher situations than we had tonight. That's always clear."

Liverpool have suffered a dip in form of late. They have been beaten by Manchester City and have drawn with Leicester City in the Premier League and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dominic King at the Daily Mail offered his view:

Defender Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool players could sense the anxiety in the Anfield crowd in their 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

"It sounded like it," he said, per David Lynch at the Evening Standard. "I don't think [it transmits to the players] but obviously you get that feeling as well from the crowd, and I think it's not really necessary at the moment."

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has also seen evidence of tension from the Reds:

Liverpool's draw at West Ham means that Manchester City can knock the Reds off top spot with a victory over Everton on Wednesday.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Bournemouth when they will hope to return to winning ways. Klopp's men ran out 4-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium when the two sides met earlier this season.