Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Picks Included in 6-Player Anthony Davis Offer

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans revolving around Anthony Davis are reportedly heating up.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Lakers have increased their offer to the Pelicans to include "multiple young players, multiple draft picks and Pelicans salary-cap relief" as they continue their hot pursuit of the superstar big man:

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times offered the specifics of that proposed deal, which included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma:

Both Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported that Davis would consider signing a long-term extension with the Lakers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, perhaps limiting his trade market to those teams.

For any other organization, trading for him would come with the risk that Davis simply signed elsewhere as a free agent after the 2019-20 season. On the other hand, getting him into the organization for a season-and-a-half, with the chance to sell him on a culture, roster and coaching staff, might be worth the risk for contenders.

Plus, it's hard to imagine the Clippers, Knicks or Bucks offering an appealing trade package. The Bucks could build a deal around Khris Middleton, but he's due to be a free agent after this season and could sign elsewhere, leaving the Pelicans high and dry. Ditto for Tobias Harris and the Clippers, and it's fair to argue if the Clippers have any other assets appealing enough to get the deal done anyway.

And while the Knicks could potentially offer the best possible deal over the summer, that's contingent on them winning the NBA draft lottery and giving the Pelicans a shot at Zion Williamson. Until that's clear, any deal with the Knicks would not only be a major risk but also illogical, since Anthony Davis would improve New York and lessen the likelihood of the Knicks finishing with the best possible lottery odds.

So if a deal is getting done this season, the Lakers can still offer the best possible deal (barring a surprise mystery team emerging). The Lakers can build a package around some combination of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart and draft picks.

While that isn't the sort of return that the Pelicans could potentially get from the Knicks or Boston Celtics over the summer—Jayson Tatum would easily trump any of the Lakers young players, while the Celtics also have a treasure trove of future picks—the Celtics weren't among the teams Davis would apparently be willing to sign with long term, and other factors could limit what Boston is willing to offer.

Let's say, for instance, that Kyrie Irving decides to sign elsewhere as a free agent this summer. Would Ainge be willing to give up a player like Tatum without having Irving to pair with Davis? And if not, would the Pelicans be as intrigued by a package built around Jaylen Brown or Gordon Hayward and draft picks?

That's the leverage the Lakers hold, that their current deal might be better than the theoretical deals the Celtics or Knicks could offer. Another factor that could hurt any packages the Celtics offer is that Boston may be less than willing to give its full array of assets for a player that truly does not seem interested in playing for Boston.

"I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas," his father told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, referencing the Celtics trading Thomas for Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2017-18 season after Thomas played in the previous postseason despite the death of his sister. "No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him."

"This is just my opinion, not Anthony's," Davis' father added. "I've just seen things over the years with Boston, and there's no loyalty."

If Davis remains untraded heading into the summer, the Celtics may take their chances regardless. But it's appearing more and more clear that Davis will exercise every bit of leverage he has to avoid Boston and facilitate a move to the Lakers.

And the Lakers, in turn, are hoping to leverage that fact to put pressure on the Pelicans, hoping they'll be forced to view a decent collection of assets as perhaps the best possible return for Davis. And so the posturing continues.