Ronda Rousey Rips Becky Lynch After Saying 'The Man Is Underrated AF' on Twitter

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch continues to go after Ronda Rousey in and out of the ring, but Rousey came back hard on Twitter Monday. 

After Lynch called herself underrated, the "Baddest Woman on the Planet" responded by noting how much her opponent needs her to gain attention:

The two will battle at WrestleMania 35 after a challenge from "The Man" last week on Raw:

Lynch earned the right to challenge the Raw Women's Champion after her win at Royal Rumble, and it seems WWE fans will finally get to see her take on Rousey after plenty of buildup over the past few months.

With the added insults on social media likely to continue leading up to WrestleMania, this could be one of the bigger storylines in wrestling going forward.

