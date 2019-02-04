Ivan Rakitic's Agent Rules out Summer Transfer from Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic's agent, Arturo Canales, has ruled out the possibility of the Croatia international leaving Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

"Ivan wants to leave Spain in the summer? That's impossible," he said per Sport. The midfielder has been linked with clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Rakitic has made it clear that he sees his future with Barcelona and is not interested in a move away from the Camp Nou.

"I want to be here and, if I can renew, be here for many more years," he told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's Chris Burton). "I am very happy here, everyone knows that, above all the president. I do not have to say anything else."

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has become a key midfielder for the Catalan giants. He's won the UEFA Champions League, three La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey four times during his time with the club.

Opta highlighted how effective he is in possession:

Rakitic turned down an offer to move to Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2018. He told Javier Giraldo at Sport that he was "proud to continue at Barca."

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in a move for Rakitic at the end of the season, per Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport.



Meanwhile, Inter Milan have made Rakitic a "huge offer" and are "willing to break the bank" for the midfielder, per El Chiringuito (h/t Juan Linares at Sport).

Barcelona strengthened their midfield in summer 2018 by bringing in Arthur from Gremio and Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona B midfielder Carles Alena has also been promoted to the first-team squad this season, while Frenkie de Jong will join the club from Ajax in July on a five-year deal.

The Dutch midfielder was told by Barcelona three central midfielders would leave the club in the summer, according to Quim Domenech at El Chiringuito (h/t Linares). Domenech claims Rakitic, Denis Suarez and Rafinha are the trio who will depart.

Barcelona have an overabundance of midfielders and may want to trim their squad and their wage bill:

Rakitic will turn 31 in March and may be deemed surplus to requirements given the club have already brought in younger options for the future. However, the Croatian has made it clear he wants to continue at the club.