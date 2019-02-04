Ilkay Gundogan Says Player Egos Must Not Affect Manchester City Title Bid

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan has said his Manchester City team-mates must accept squad rotation and not allow their egos to damage the club's bid to retain the Premier League title.

The Germany international has found himself on Pep Guardiola's bench a number of times this season, starting just 11 of his 19 Premier League appearances.

According to Jack Gaughan for Mail Online, the 28-year-old advocated his manager's first-team selection policy.

Gundogan said:

"If I don't play I try to support my team-mates. That's what every player should do.

"Sometimes we have to put our egos in the second, third, fourth row because we have that huge quality in the squad and nobody can expect to play every single game, all the minutes.

"We need everyone. We know that we are going into a crucial week for us."

Guardiola has shuffled the pack this term, and with a collection of world-class players at his disposal, the Spaniard has struggled to provide everyone in his squad sufficient minutes.

The English champions' bench was bursting with quality as they brushed Arsenal aside 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with Leroy Sane surprisingly named as a substitute alongside England international John Stones and attacking midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

City have recently displayed inconsistencies that were not present last year, and the starting XI has intermittently lacked focus.

Gundogan added he respects countryman Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and believes his former Borussia Dortmund boss might have the advantage in the title race.

The midfielder said:

"Guardiola and Klopp are different in terms of playing style and their characters, but both of them are great people.

"Klopp didn't win as much as Pep won – that's why it was quite surprising when he was able to win two titles in a row with Dortmund in Germany. I just joined them for the second one.

"When you have to run in the season you don't think about much things. You go out and play. When you have no concerns in your mind you are able to win a lot of times.

"That's how I felt when we were able to win at Dortmund that title. We had an advantage of just playing on Saturday and the week off in between.

"He is in a similar situation now with Liverpool – just the league and then the Champions League on top.

"Maybe it's going to be an advantage for them, I don't know. It's nothing we can change right now."

Klopp and Liverpool have positioned themselves at the summit by achieving a balance not present last term.

The Reds relied on the attacking flair of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but this season has seen the team become the strongest defensive unit in England.

This fact has been the difference between the champions and current leaders, and Klopp's men have picked opponents apart rather than simply outgunning them.

City's superstars will need to be disciplined if they wish to keep up. Guardiola's defence remains well drilled, but they have appeared vulnerable during Vincent Kompany's battle to maintain fitness.

The club captain has featured in only nine Premier League games during the current campaign.