Matthijs De Ligt: Barcelona, Juventus, PSG Transfer Rumours 'Making Me Laugh'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt says speculation over his future is "making me laugh" as the Netherlands international continues to be linked with a move away from Ajax.

The 19-year-old was asked if he was close to signing a contract with Juventus and said most of the rumours are untrue, per Sport.

"Throughout the year, I've heard rumours and information about me on this topic. You do understand that if I had to come out and deny every rumour, I'd never stop. All I can say is that all these rumours are making me laugh, and the majority of what is written is wrong."

De Ligt has emerged as one of Europe's most promising centre-backs at Ajax. He's been handed the captain's armband despite only turning 19 in August and won Tuttosport's 2018 Golden Boy award, given to Europe's best player under the age of 21:

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman told Catalunya Radio (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic), the teenager "will be the best centre-back in the world in two years."

Juventus are keen to strengthen defensively in the summer, with De Ligt as a target:

Spanish champions Barcelona have also been linked. Mundo Deportivo have reported that De Ligt wants to move to the Camp Nou:

Barcelona have already snapped up Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder will join on a five-year deal at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

PSG were also keen on De Jong and plan to get "revenge" on Barcelona by beating the Catalan giants to De Ligt, per Calciomercato.com.

Ajax are already set to lose one of their top talents in De Jong, and it seems highly likely they will be unable to hold on to De Ligt past this season. The defender looks ready for a move to one of Europe's elite and may have his pick of top clubs.