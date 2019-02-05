Anthony Davis Rumors: Reviewing Latest Trade Chatter Before 2019 Deadline Day

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Anthony Davis' time with the New Orleans Pelicans is nearing a conclusion, but there's no guarantee he's moved before the 2019 trade deadline.

The Pelicans surely have fielded dozens of calls involving the All-Star forward, who has another season remaining on his contract. Although his long-term future is elsewhere, New Orleans still has enough leverage to decline lowball offers.

They've already received―and probably leaked―some of those.

More rumors will appear before the NBA's Feb. 7 deadline, but the following information is what we know about Davis' market so far.

Davis Has A Growing Shortlist

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium initially reported Davis has the Los Angeles Lakers as his preferred destination. The New York Knicks were also reportedly a top choice.

A few days later, two more teams are in the picture.

According to Charania, Davis' representatives have informed the Pelicans he would sign long-term deals with the Lakers, Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks or Los Angeles Clippers if traded.

Davis cannot fully dictate these discussions, but he can influence which franchises make serious trade offers.

Lakers' Bidding Timeline

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Davis' primary suitor has the assets to make a trade happen immediately, but there's no sense in opening negotiations that high.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick. While a completely understandable starting point, that's not enough of a return for the Pelicans.

Charania noted L.A. had made Ball, Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac available, but only two at a time.

Soon after, per Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers sent a proposal including Ball, Ingram, Kuzma, Zubac and a first-round pick. That wasn't enough for the Pels.

Wojnarowski shared Los Angeles tweaked its offer to Ball, Ingram, Kuzma and two first-round picks with a willingness to absorb Solomon Hill's $12.7 million salary in 2019-20.

The lack of a positive response has resulted in the Lakers feeling pessimistic about New Orleans' willingness to make a deal, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Lakers Don't Want A Bidding War

No matter the feelings of Davis or his family, New Orleans must execute a trade in the best interests of the franchise. That could be the Boston Celtics once the summer arrives.

Due to rules in the collective bargaining agreement, the long story short is Boston acquiring Davis right now requires trading Kyrie Irving. That's unlikely to happen, so the Celtics likely won't be a major factor in this discussion until June/July.

But no other team has better young talent to offer.

As a result, the Pelicans shouldn't be in a hurry; Davis is under contract for next season. They can create a bidding war, which is something the Lakers want to avoid, per Ganguli and Turner.

According to Woj, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has encouraged New Orleans to wait until the summer.

If Thursday's deadline passes with Davis still on the Pelicans, Boston will quickly become a focal point of the rumors.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.