Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 35

Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 35February 9, 2019
WrestleMania 35 is still approximately two months away, yet it's apparent WWE has already begun to put the pieces in place for what should be an extraordinary event.
Confirmed for the card so far is Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. The rest of the lineup should become clearer once Elimination Chamber and Fastlane have come and gone and more matches are officially announced.
For now, all fans can do is speculate what will go down on the grand stage on April 7, and if recent installments have been any indication, WrestleMania 35 is bound to be both unpredictable and exciting.
Of course, anything and everything has been known to happen on the road to WrestleMania, so it is entirely possible that the card will change drastically between now and then. There are also no guarantees WWE will do right by its fan base during the biggest show of the year, considering the underwhelming fashion in which WrestleMania has ended in years past.
Although not much else is set in stone for the event at this time, it should be star-studded on paper. WWE typically goes above and beyond with WrestleMania by putting together as many marquee matches as possible, but whether they will deliver remains to be seen.
It's too early to be able to say with full certainty who will win what at WrestleMania (let alone what the lineup will look like), but there's no harm in offering some predictions for what could (and in some cases, should) happen at WrestleMania 35.
Seth Rollins Beats Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Save for a brief three month period late last year, Brock Lesnar has been running rampant over the entire WWE roster as Universal champion since WrestleMania 33 two years ago.
Several Superstars have stepped up to challenge him, but none of them ever felt like the right successor to the title (including Roman Reigns). Coming off his epic Royal Rumble win, however, Seth Rollins certainly seems to be the perfect person to slay The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 35.
Rollins' bad blood with Lesnar can be traced all the way back to WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in Money in the Bank to essentially steal Lesnar's WWE Championship. In fact, The Architect is the sole member of The Shield that Lesnar has never beaten one-on-one at WrestleMania, and that shouldn't change at this year's installment.
Above all else, it's high time the Universal title was placed on someone who can appear on programming every week and put the gold up for grabs at every pay-per-view. Who better than Raw's ultimate workhorse?
Rollins has been riding a wave of momentum for well over a year now and undoubtedly has more momentum than any other male star on the WWE roster.
Thus, him beating Brock for the belt at the Show of Shows should be considered a slam dunk. Then again, fans thought the same thing when Reigns contended for the championship at WrestleMania 34 before he fell short, so perhaps the outcome won't be so obvious.
Trish Stratus and Lita Vie for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Tag team titles for the women of WWE have been in the works for several years now, and at Elimination Chamber next Sunday, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will make its highly anticipated debut.
Six teams from Raw and SmackDown Live will do battle inside Satan's Prison to determine the inaugural champions. It's difficult to predict what the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match will be at WrestleMania 35 without knowing who will be in possession of the belts by then, but it's safe to say Bayley and Sasha Banks will be involved one way or another.
After everything they've been through both as friends and as foes, Bayley and Banks make the most sense to walk into WrestleMania with the titles in tow. Nia Jax and Tamina would be the only real threat to their titles at the event, but even if that match doesn't feel WrestleMania worthy on paper.
Enter Trish Stratus and Lita.
WWE fans last saw the WWE Hall of Famers at Evolution when they successfully teamed up against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. They then took part in a 10-woman tag team match on the next night's Raw and won, but we haven't seen them since.
SEScoops reported at the time that WWE had plans to use Stratus and Lita in another storyline together in early 2019, and although it was never disclosed what that storyline would be, a chase for the tag team titles would seem to make the most sense.
Drew McIntyre Scores a Clean Victory over John Cena
John Cena's WWE appearances have been so far and few between over the past year that it's tough to envision him wrestling in a marquee match at WrestleMania 35, assuming he'll even be present at the pay-per-view.
The more time passes, the more unlikely it seems that a WWE Championship feud between Daniel Bryan and John Cena is in the cards for WrestleMania. Lars Sullivan was also rumored at one point to take on Cena at the event, but he too has been persona non grata lately on WWE TV.
Beyond Bryan and Sullivan, there aren't many logical opponents for Cena on the grand stage, aside from possibly Drew McIntyre. After all, it was McIntyre who put Cena on the shelf with an ankle injury a few weeks ago (in storyline, of course) and caused him to miss the Royal Rumble match.
McIntyre has been on quite the tear recently on Raw. From humiliating Kurt Angle late last year to decimating Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match, he has been positioned as one of Raw's top heels and should be in line for a major match at 'Mania against a star such as Cena.
Not only should The Scottish Psychopath beat Cena at WrestleMania, he must win in clean fashion. A victory over the former 16-time world champion under the bright lights of WrestleMania would go a long way in establishing McIntyre as a main event player on the red brand.
Asuka Avenges Her Loss to Charlotte Flair from Last Year
Based off her interactions with Becky Lynch in recent weeks, Charlotte Flair appears to be poised to join the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35. Needless to say, her presence in the bout is not necessary.
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey is set to be a one-on-one affair as of this moment, but plenty of time remains between now and WrestleMania for Flair to be added. Instead, WWE should blow off her rivalry with Rousey and Lynch at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane before having her shift her focus back to the SmackDown Women's Championship.
The Flair family scion last held the prestigious prize back in September when she lost it to Lynch. She failed to regain the gold in the months that followed, including at TLC when Asuka emerged victorious in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs Triple Threat main event.
Unfortunately, Asuka has felt like a bit of an afterthought on SmackDown Live lately due to Lynch and Flair stealing the spotlight. She needs an opponent of importance at WrestleMania, and Flair fits the bill given their history together.
It was at WrestleMania 34 that Flair snapped Asuka's undefeated streak. It took time for The Empress of Tomorrow to bounce back, and although she is the current SmackDown Women's champion, she won't be taken seriously as a true threat until she avenges that loss at WrestleMania 35.
Mustafa Ali Leaves as the New United States Champion
In a relatively short span of time, Mustafa Ali has already made a name for himself on SmackDown Live.
Recent highlights of his have included pinning WWE champion Daniel Bryan in tag team action, eliminating Samoa Joe from the Royal Rumble, and taking Randy Orton to the limit. He'll be vying for the WWE Championship in a stacked Elimination Chamber match next Sunday, but the odds of him coming out on top are slim to none.
However, Ali should be showcased in some form or fashion at WrestleMania 35. Winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal would a nice accomplishment and all, but the winners of the annual Battle Royal have traditionally amounted to nothing.
Instead, it would make more sense for Ali to contend for the United States Championship in a multi-man Ladder match, which has been a staple at WrestleMania in recent years. R-Truth is currently possession of the title, and regardless of who holds it between now and then, Ali deserves to walk out the new champion.
The blue brand's midcard scene is in desperate need of some direction at the moment. There is a wealth of talent to choose from, but as a fresh face and an exciting athlete, Ali has the best chance of making the star-spangled prize a hot commodity again.
Besides, it would be a cool moment for Ali to capture the championship one year removed from his loss to Cedric Alexander on the WrestleMania Kickoff show. He has been waiting for that one career-defining victory ever since, and WrestleMania 35 would be as good of a place as any for WWE to pull the trigger.
Becky Lynch Hands Ronda Rousey Her First Singles Defeat in WWE
Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey must main event WrestleMania 35. That is less of a prediction and more of an expectation at this point given how hot their rivalry has been since November.
Rather, it's more a matter of who wins, especially considering both ladies are at the top of their game. Had you asked anyone a few months ago, the answer likely would have been Rousey, if only because Lynch has shown that she can absorb a loss and not be damaged by it.
Rousey, on the hand, could see her mystique shattered if she loses at WrestleMania, similar to when she experienced failure for the first time in UFC. She was never the same after that, but that doesn't necessarily mean she should win at WrestleMania 35.
For as dominant as Rousey has been in WWE, Lynch simply has more momentum than her right now. Thus, for WWE to not capitalize on the buzz surrounding her by having her fail to capture the title from Rousey at WrestleMania would be a massive mistake.
If isn't Lynch, then virtually no one on the active roster stands a chance of beating Rousey because nobody else is remotely close to being on her level. With rumors of Rousey potentially taking time off after April 7, it's only appropriate she passes the torch to Lynch on her way out.
WWE needs to go all the way with The Man by booking her to hand Rousey her first WWE defeat on the grandest stage of them all.
