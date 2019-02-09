Way-Too-Early Predictions for WWE WrestleMania 35

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 is still approximately two months away, yet it's apparent WWE has already begun to put the pieces in place for what should be an extraordinary event.

Confirmed for the card so far is Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. The rest of the lineup should become clearer once Elimination Chamber and Fastlane have come and gone and more matches are officially announced.

For now, all fans can do is speculate what will go down on the grand stage on April 7, and if recent installments have been any indication, WrestleMania 35 is bound to be both unpredictable and exciting.

Of course, anything and everything has been known to happen on the road to WrestleMania, so it is entirely possible that the card will change drastically between now and then. There are also no guarantees WWE will do right by its fan base during the biggest show of the year, considering the underwhelming fashion in which WrestleMania has ended in years past.

Although not much else is set in stone for the event at this time, it should be star-studded on paper. WWE typically goes above and beyond with WrestleMania by putting together as many marquee matches as possible, but whether they will deliver remains to be seen.

It's too early to be able to say with full certainty who will win what at WrestleMania (let alone what the lineup will look like), but there's no harm in offering some predictions for what could (and in some cases, should) happen at WrestleMania 35.