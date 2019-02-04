Thiago Silva: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Must Be Happy' After Seeing PSG Lose at Lyon

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "must be happy" after he witnessed the French side's first league defeat of the season at Lyon on Saturday.

United will host PSG at Old Trafford on February 12 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter, and Solskjaer travelled to Lyon to watch his upcoming opponents fall 2-1. Silva spoke to the media after the defeat and issued a warning that PSG should not be dismissed despite his nod to the United boss:

“Solskjaer must be happy with what he saw. We started the game well, but then we lost our concentration and did not have a good first half.

“For me, too, it was difficult. The second half was better but that was not enough. We missed a lot of things. We need to be more focused when we do not have the ball, for example.

“But do not be worried about us. Next Tuesday, in Manchester, it will be another competition, another environment, another atmosphere. In the meantime, we have to work between us to show something else."

The Brazil international also praised his next European foes as a "great team" and acknowledged United's run of nine victories in 10 games under Solskjaer.

While Silva remained stoic in the face of PSG's first Ligue 1 defeat this term—holding them 10 points in front of Lille with two games in hand—sportswriter Rich Allen noted he had a significant hand in their demise:

Angel Di Maria put PSG ahead early on in Lyon, but the hosts scored through Moussa Dembele and Nabil Fekir to end the defending champions' run of 21 league matches unbeaten (PSG last lost 2-0 at home to Rennes in May).

United have been transformed under Solskjaer and gone from European qualification doubts to two points off fourth-place Chelsea in their eight games with the Norwegian in command. His effect in rejuvenating stars like Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in particular has paid dividends.

Add to that the fact Neymar will miss both legs due to a broken metatarsal and Marco Verratti doesn't look set to be back in time, per presenter Matt Spiro, United start to look a lot more favourable:

PSG have failed to make it past the Champions League round of 16 in each of the last two seasons, with the club still aiming to reach their first major European final.

Silva's form of late may itself be a topic of interest to Solskjaer. His foul to give a penalty winner at Lyon followed a helping hand he gave to Rennes attacker M'Baye Niang in Paris one week prior, via Goal:

United also exited last season's Champions League in the last 16 and haven't advanced to a quarter-final since 2014, although they did clinch the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League title under Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has beaten almost every obstacle in his post at Old Trafford so far, but French heavyweights PSG stand to be his most difficult opponent yet. Silva is sure to be correct that Solskjaer will be pleased to see them looking vulnerable in the buildup to their European collision.