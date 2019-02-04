Ander Herrera: Manchester United Can't Go Unbeaten Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has rubbished the idea that Manchester United can remain unbeaten under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the rest of the season.

He has, though, said that United "can beat anyone."

Since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as United manager in December, the Manchester giants have won nine games and drawn one in all competitions.

They have moved from 11 points off the Premier League's top four to just two after dropping only two points in eight games:

And they have advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup, beating Reading and Arsenal in the process.

A trip to Fulham on Saturday precedes a string of tough fixtures in February.

The opening leg of United's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain is on February 12, and is followed by a visit to Chelsea in the FA Cup and the visit of Premier League leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford on February 24.

Herrera, one of many players to have looked revitalised under Solskjaer, pointed to Manchester City's recent defeat to Newcastle United as proof that remaining unbeaten is hard even when form is good, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"In the Premier League it's impossible to go unbeaten from when the manager came, to have 25 or 30 games unbeaten. The Premier League is so tough, [Manchester] City is a fantastic team and they lost away at Newcastle the other day. But we can beat anyone. The best way to prepare for the PSG game [in the Champions League next Tuesday] is to try and win at Fulham [on Saturday], and that's the way I think.

"We are very happy with [Solskjaer] at the moment, but it's not my decision to decide [if he gets the job permanently]. We are very happy, everyone feels free. Paul [Pogba] is feeling free, I think Marcus Rashford feels free, Jesse [Lingard] feels free, Alexis [Sanchez] also. We're playing with a lot of freedom—this is one of the things he is talking about every day."

Herrera, 29, played a key role on Sunday as United edged Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium:

The Foxes had made a habit of causing big sides problems recently—they beat City and Chelsea in December before drawing with Liverpool last week at Anfield—but United were able to earn all three points thanks to Rashford's early goal.

A victory against relegation-battling Fulham would see United move into the top four, and they could well stay there as Chelsea have to then visit City on Sunday.

Herrera is right that, in all likelihood, Solskjaer's remarkable unbeaten run will come to an end sooner rather than later.

However, United are now back in contention for a top-four finish and will be confident of getting past Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils should even back themselves to eliminate PSG in the Champions League, as the French giants look set to be without star man Neymar and lost their first Ligue 1 match of the season on Sunday against Lyon.