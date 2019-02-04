Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez to Undergo Surgery on Fractured Leg

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Paris St Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes on November 28, 2018 in Paris, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have announced defender Joe Gomez will undergo surgery to aid his recovery from the leg fracture he suffered in the 3-1 win at Burnley in December.

The club confirmed the decision via their official website on Monday and said the 21-year-old is "likely" to feature again this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp commented on the decision to undergo surgery in a bid to aid Gomez's recovery: 

"It's a blow for the boy and for usbecause prior to the injury he was in such fantastic shape.

"But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he's ready.

"His attitude during this rehab has been outstanding but it just hasn't healed as we'd have liked so we will make this intervention and then he will come back."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 🏆

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 🏆

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Kane's Ankle 'Feels Great'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane's Ankle 'Feels Great'

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    From 'Crock' Carroll to Super Salah — Look How Far Liverpool Have Come

    World Football logo
    World Football

    From 'Crock' Carroll to Super Salah — Look How Far Liverpool Have Come

    via Goal

    'Fantastic' Pogba Is 'On His Way' to Top Form

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Fantastic' Pogba Is 'On His Way' to Top Form

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report