'Fantastic' Paul Pogba Is 'On His Way,' Says Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says talisman Paul Pogba is "on his way" and looks to be back on course to fulfilling his potential after struggling for form under Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been United's best player throughout their 10-match unbeaten run under Solskjaer, who spoke highly of his star midfielder after he had a big hand in Sunday's 1-0 win at Leicester City, per the club's official website:

”I think he can look back on these games and say that he is on his way. Paul is a fantastic midfielder and he can always improve and he's one of those lads who wants to improve and he wants to see this game and wants to see what he could have done better. He's playing more or less every minute, so of course now the recovery in-between games will be important for him."

The former Juventus midfielder set up team-mate Marcus Rashford for the only goal at the King Power Stadium, and Pogba has made a habit out of making game-winning contributions since Solskjaer took charge.

After tallying three goals and three assists in his first 14 Premier League games this season under Mourinho, he has now scored six goals and recorded five assists in his eight league appearances with Solskjaer as boss.



Sky Sports Statto highlighted that contribution as the best in Europe since the Norwegian was appointed:

Rashford is another player who has taken his opportunity since Solskjaer came in, and the caretaker boss lauded their combination for the goal at Leicester thanks to "a beautiful, beautiful pass and a great finish."

Pogba's comeback is well-timed as United prepare for their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg at home to Paris Saint-Germain on February 12:

A lot was expected of the France international after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer, but it's now more obvious Pogba's relationship with Mourinho was detrimental to the squad.

United legend Paul Scholes has been one of the 25-year-old's harshest critics in recent times. He told BBC 5 live Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he felt Pogba had been "playing for himself" at times and "lost total respect" for Mourinho, who stripped him of the vice-captaincy in September.

The revival under Solskjaer was immediate, leading TalkSport hosts Andy Goldstein and Micky Gray to question how much of Pogba's slump under Mourinho was his own fault:

Pogba has taken giant strides in his form since then, and it's encouraging to hear the Red Devils boss say there will always be room for his prized asset to evolve.

United are still unbeaten with Solskjaer as manager, and the upcoming two-legged clash against PSG will serve as a means to test the improved Frenchman.