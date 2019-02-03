Patriots Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

For the second time in four months, the city of Boston will be hosting a championship parade.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city will put on a duck boat parade at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday to commemorate the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII championship.

The Patriots earned a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history Sunday. Julian Edelman earned MVP honors with a 10-catch, 141-yard performance in a game that was tied 3-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady, who earned a record sixth Super Bowl championship, threw for 262 yards and an interception. He spent most of his evening trying to get the ball out of his hands fast amid a fierce Rams pass rush, relying on Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to do a ton of work after the catch.

"We fought through it more than anything," Brady said in an on-field interview with CBS' Tracy Wolfson (h/t Cindy Boren of the Washington Post). "What an unbelievable year."

Sony Michel had 94 yards rushing and the game's lone touchdown.

Information on the parade's route has not yet been released. The Patriots' 2017 championship parade began at the Prudential Center before finishing up at City Hall.

The Boston Red Sox, who had a World Series parade in October, began their parade on Lansdowne Street near Fenway Park before continuing all the way to Government Center. A firm route will likely be released at some point Monday.

Odds are there will be hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the streets of Boston—especially given the weather Tuesday. Forecasts are calling for a high of 58 degrees and sun in Boston, a perfect climate to celebrate a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

New England Patriots Parade Info

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Schedule: TBD (ESPN2 and NFL Network, in addition to local affiliates, carried the Philadelphia Eagles' parade last year.)

Stream: TBD (The Eagles' official website, along with WatchESPN and local affiliates, had a live stream of the events in 2018. It's likely the Patriots and Boston-area channels will do the same.)