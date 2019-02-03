LeBron James Calls for NBA Beat Reporters to Create Buzz During Super Bowl 53

Harry How/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII has been such a dud through the first three quarters that there are some hoping the NBA is able to steal the spotlight from football on Sunday night.

Namely Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

With the New England Patriots leading the Los Angeles Rams by a 3-0 score in the third quarter, James called upon NBA reporters to save the day:

It doesn't even have to be breaking news regarding an Anthony Davis trade. James is just looking for something to happen. Anything.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin responded with quite the quip:

This time of year, the NFL is typically the talk of the sports world. This year, though, the NBA managed to control the newsfeed in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski got the NBA's wild week started bright and early on Monday morning by reporting Davis wanted a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. The New York Knicks then stunned the basketball world by trading former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks a few days later.

The Rams responded by getting on the board with a field goal shortly after James' tweet. But if the action in Atlanta doesn't heat up quickly, fans may find themselves more interested in keeping tabs on the reporters' timelines than the Super Bowl itself.