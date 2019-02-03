Rob Gronkowski to Take 'Week or Two' to Decide If He'll Retire After Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told reporters after his team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday that he's "going to take a week or two to figure out where I'm at and then make a decision."

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion, Gronkowski stands as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game.

However, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that Gronk was considering retirement last year.

This season, Gronk's production waned as he battled injuries in his ninth NFL campaign. He missed three games and had just 52.5 receiving yards per game, which was his lowest mark since his rookie year.

Still, Gronkowski impressed in his final two postseason games, racking up 12 catches for 166 yards.

That's in part because Gronk has been healthier. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the tight end hasn't been on the injury report all postseason.

His playoffs stats are impressive, but Gronkowski also played a big role in a resurgent running game for the entire year. For the season, the Pats were fifth in the NFL in total rushing yards.

However, Gronk revealed during Super Bowl week that the injuries have taken a toll:

Rapoport also revealed that the former Arizona tight end suffered Achilles tendinitis in Week 5 and a back injury in Week 7. A bulging disc hindered him.

Gronk proved that he's still got it, but if he retires, then the Hall of Fame should be calling in the 2020s. He had four 1,000-yard seasons and led the league with 17 touchdowns in 2011. A four-time All-Pro, Gronk has also scored 91 touchdowns (regular season and playoffs) in 130 games.