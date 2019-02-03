Sergio Aguero Admits Hat-Trick Goal Against Arsenal Was a Handball

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero admits the last of his three goals in Sunday's 3-1 win over Arsenal was a handball after it looked as though the Argentinian should have been denied his hat-trick.

Aguero was awarded his triple despite replays showing the ball had grazed off his arm mid-slide for his third of the day. Speaking to Sky Sports after the result, Aguero conceded it was a handball:

Before Fernandinho steps in to assure interviewer Geoff Shreeves that it was the referee's fault for not making the right decision, Aguero says: "I think it came off my chest, but now I see on TV, it was a handball."

ESPN FC provided footage of the goal-mouth incident (U.S. only):

Aguero scored his first of the day after only 48 seconds, and Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny pulled the visitors level before City's pressure ultimately proved too much to bear.

That third strike came after 61 minutes, and while the Gunners have have had something to fight for trailing 2-1, conceding a third could have had a telling impact on their spirits.

Journalist James Benge cited the controversy as evidence the Premier League needs to implement video assistant refereeing sooner rather than later:

Journalist Mootaz Chehade looked similarly upon the situation and railed against referee Martin Atkinson following a string of debatable decisions:

All City will care about in the end is the three-point haul that temporarily lifts them within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who play at West Ham United on Monday.

A 10th Premier League hat-trick for Aguero also lifts him to within one away from equalling the division's record, per Match of the Day:

Despite Fernandinho's efforts to make up for his team-mate's wordage, Aguero deserves some credit for being up front about his error, even if he wasn't at the time of cementing his hat-trick.