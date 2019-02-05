Picking MLB's Best and Worst 2018-19 Offseason Moves

0 of 10

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Rather than sit around and wait for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel to find work, let's take a moment to consider what has happened in the 2018-2019 Major League Baseball offseason.

Among the moves that have gone down to this point, we've pinpointed five we really like and five (one of which is a package deal of sorts) we really don't, and on which we're willing to bet our opinions won't change.

In both cases, our focus was on value and potential postseason impact. As in, the best deals involve contenders paying relatively cheap prices for extremely useful players. For the worst deals, pretty much the opposite.

For the sake of setting some standards, we'll start with our five best moves of the winter so far.