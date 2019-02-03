Super Bowl 2019 Live Stream: Mobile Coverage, Features for Patriots vs. Rams

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are in the home stretch of their run to the Super Bowl.

All the planning has been made, but don't be surprised if Bill Belichick or Sean McVay comes up with one or two key plays as the game progresses.

Super Bowl 53 Information

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

More than 100 million viewers are almost certain to watch the game on television in the United States, and many more millions around the world and online. For the first time, CBS announced that it is making the game available online without asking mobile users to sign in.

Innovative broadcasts are often the rule in the Super Bowl, and CBS will be using 14 cameras during its broadcast to create live virtual graphics, along with the use of aerial systems, per Mariella Moon of engadget.com.

Those graphics are called "Augmented Reality," and are referred to as AR in broadcasting circles.

The game broadcast wllh feature 16 4K and eight 8K cameras, and the idea is that every possible angle of the game will be covered for both television and online viewers.

The Patriots remain 2.5-point favorites and the total is 56 points, per OddsShark. The opening point spread had the Rams favored by one point, but oddsmakers quickly reversed themselves and made the Patriots the favorites 17 minutes after the initial line was released.

New England was listed as a one-point favorite and the line moved to 2.5 points shortly thereafter. The bulk of the early money wagered came in on the Patriots, and while there has been some Rams money coming in during the latter stages of the week, 52 percent of the money has been bet on New England and 48 percent came in on the Ram as of 4:10 p.m. ET.

The 56-point total is high by NFL standards, but both teams feature explosive offensive attacks. The Patriots have been playing their best football in the postseason in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, while the Rams looked strong in their divisional playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys and showed resiliency in their NFC title game win over the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady is trying to win the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl while being teamed with head coach Bill Belichick, while Jared Goff and head coach Sean McVay are trying to win the second Super Bowl title in the history of the Rams franchise.

However, that Super Bowl following the 1999 season was won by the St. Louis Rams, and the team is gunning for its first title since moving back to the West Coast prior to the 2016 season.

The Patriots have featured a strong running attack with rookie Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead during the postseason. Michel has scored five rushing touchdowns, while Burkhead has added three more.

Julian Edelman, James White, and tight end Rob Gronkowski should be Brady's primary receiving weapons.

Todd Gurley was the best running back in the NFL through the majority of the season, but he missed the final two regular-season games with a knee injury. He returned for the win over the Cowboys and rushed for 115 yards, but he had just 10 yards against the Saints.

Gurley and the Rams claim that the running back is healthy, and if that is the case, the Patriots will have a difficult time defending him. Backup C.J. Anderson has had 39 postseason carries, while Gurley has had 20.

Former Patriot Brandin Cooks and ex-Buffalo Bill Robert Woods are Goff's main receiving threats.

This could be a game where both teams approach or exceed 30 points. The prediction here is for a 31-28 New England victory, as the Patriots build a lead and hang on to win their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.