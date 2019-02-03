Eden Hazard Praises 'Unbelievable' Gonzalo Higuain, Talks Chelsea Schedule

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has hailed Gonzalo Higuain after he scored his first goals for Chelsea in their 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Argentinian scored a brace to open his Blues account, and Hazard is already an admirer of his new team-mate.

He told Chelsea TV (h/t The Independent's Jack Watson): "He's a great striker. He's a bit less of a target man than [Olivier] Giroud, but he can hold the ball, he can play one touches. He's intelligent. In the box he's unbelievable. He will score more goals."

Higuain is on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, having arrived at Stamford Bridge in January.

On Saturday, he lashed home N'Golo Kante's reverse pass to open the scoring against the Terriers. After Hazard had netted a brace, Higuain got on the scoresheet again with a curling effort from distance.

The striker is at his best under Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, under whom he worked at Napoli:

He's already developing a rapport with Hazard, too, per Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Hazard seemed to have little chemistry with Alvaro Morata, who subsequently moved to Atletico Madrid on loan following Higuain's arrival.

The winger often dovetails well with Giroud thanks to the Frenchman's excellent link-play, but Giroud has scored just four times in the Premier League during his first year with Chelsea, so it was little wonder the Blues dipped back into the market.

Chelsea will hope Higuain can help them deal with a difficult schedule for the remainder of February, which begins with Manchester City—whom they'll face again in the Carabao Cup final later in the month—and also includes games against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues beat City 2-0 in December, and Hazard is hoping they can do so again: "It's going to be a different game [against City] than two or three months ago. I think they will have the ball. City have these kind of players to play together. We will defend well and then we will score one goal or two.

"We need to be focused," he added. "This month is going to be hard, but we are Chelsea. We can beat everyone if we want."

It will be a difficult period for the Blues, but Higuain is off the mark and looking sharp.

He and Hazard will have a significant impact on their chances of coming through February successfully, and potentially with some silverware to show for it.