Brock Lesnar and 9 WWE Stars Who Are in Desperate Need of a New Gimmick

Once an act grows stale in WWE, there are diminishing returns on the Superstar while they cling on to that gimmick and try to milk it for every last bit of relevance.

Sooner or later, they become a shell of their former selves, and fans either pity them or forget to bother paying them any attention at all, even in a negative sense.

Superstars like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and other legends have managed to switch up their characters enough to keep them fresh, and even Daniel Bryan has reinvented himself recently to become "The New Daniel Bryan" and not rehash the Yes Movement story until it's dead.

But there are still plenty of wrestlers in WWE who are in desperate need of a retooling, as they've become stagnant and their characters are no longer getting the job done.

Let's take a look at some of the Superstars who could use a new gimmick.