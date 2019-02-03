AJ Styles Rejects Rumor of New WWE Contract: 'I Know Nothing About This'

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

AJ Styles responded to a report Saturday night that he had agreed to a new contract with WWE.

Wrestling News World was among the websites that reported on Styles' new deal. In response to the report, Styles tweeted the following:

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), Styles' contract is set to expire in April, but he is "strongly expected" by those close to the situation to re-sign with WWE.

The 41-year-old Styles signed with WWE in 2016 and made his debut as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

It wasn't long before Styles became a top guy within the company, as he faced Chris Jericho in a WrestleMania match a few months later.

The Phenomenal One has a full resume during his three years in WWE, with two WWE Championship reigns and two United States Championship reigns.

When Styles dropped the WWE title to Daniel Bryan in November, it ended a 371-day run, the longest since CM Punk held it for 434 days from November 2011 through January 2013.

Despite his age, Styles is still among the best performers in the business, and he continues to put on memorable matches.

Styles is still in the thick of the WWE Championship as well, and he will be part of a six-man Elimination Chamber match this month for the title, involving Bryan, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy and Mustafa Ali.

Before signing with WWE, Styles spent parts of six years in Ring of Honor, 12 years in Impact Wrestling and two years with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Any of those promotions would love to have him back; plus the newly formed All Elite Wrestling would undoubtedly be open to signing him.

But given how effectively he has been utilized during his WWE tenure and how much more money WWE can likely offer him than other companies, he has plenty of reasons to stay where he is.

