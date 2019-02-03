Kevin De Bruyne on Manchester City Injury Problems: 'Sometimes My Body Says No'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has spoken of how challenging it has been for him to overcome a number of injury problems during the 2018-19 season.

In the Premier League, the Belgium international has only started three games, as he's had to endure a number of layoffs.

While City remain in a title race with Liverpool, they have been unable to set the incredible standards they did last term, when De Bruyne was the driving force behind a team that romped to the title with a record total of 100 points. The midfielder said it's been difficult for him to watch on from the sidelines, per Goal.

"I am doing well. I am happy to be fit. It's been a long six months for me, but I'm happy that now I can play football.

"Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I feel a little bit worse or I need a day more to recover. But I try every day to be at the best level I can be, and sometimes people have to give me a little bit of slack after the amount of time I have been away.

"I always want to be better. But sometimes my body just says 'no' and I have to take that in my stride."

As Squawka Football highlighted, in 2017/18, De Bruyne was the heartbeat of this City team:

De Bruyne has at least been able to string together games lately, as he's been in the City starting XI for the past three games. In the 5-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round, he appeared to be getting back to his best, scoring a brilliant goal and setting up another in a lopsided encounter.

It's a testament to the depth City possess that they are able to still be in contention to win four competitions despite having De Bruyne absent for the majority of the season.

In David Silva and Bernardo Silva, they have two excellent creative midfielders to call upon, while Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan are other fine options for manager Pep Guardiola. In the wide areas, they have goals and ingenuity in abundance in the form of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Still, they haven't been able to replicate the levels of last season, and Sam Lee of Goal noted how crucial De Bruyne was to City's waltz to the Premier League title in 2017/18:

The fact City that are set to have De Bruyne to call upon for the run-in is a huge boost, as they have ground to make up. Ahead of their meeting with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, City are five points behind Liverpool.

They are also in the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. If De Bruyne can get fit and recapture the spectacular form of last term, then he is good enough to help City to numerous pieces of silverware.