Super Bowl 53: Patriots vs. Rams Live Stream, Odds and Prediction Guide

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

There are plenty of reasons to be a part of the Super Bowl LIII action this year. The game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams should be terrific. There will probably be some entertaining commercials worth discussing on Monday morning, and both the national anthem—to be performed by the legendary Gladys Knight—and the halftime performance will add to the festivities.

For those so inclined, there is also the wide variety of wagering opportunities. (There's also the whole spending time with friends and family thing, but whatever.). Bettors can wager on everything from the length of the national anthem performance to the number of commercials to air during the broadcast.

Below, you'll find some of the top potential bets—from OddsShark—along with predictions for each. First, though, let's take a look at the relevant scheduling information for the game itself.

Super Bowl LIII

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: NE -2.5, 56.5

When looking at the line and the over/under, there is a lot to consider. However, the line actually appears to be the trickier bet of the two. The Patriots and Rams offenses combined to average 60.1 points per game in the regular season.

Barring something unexpected, this should be a back-and-forth affair that gets to 57 points.

Picking against the spread gets a little trickier because New England is giving up nearly a field goal. Still, there are a couple factors that heavily favor the Patriots.

The first is New England's rushing attack against the Rams run defense. The Patriots ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards—an average of 127.3 yards per game—while the Rams ranked just 23rd in run defense. Los Angeles has been better against the run in the postseason, allowing an average of just 49 yards per game, but they've had to frequently stack the box to do so.

Stacking the box against Tom Brady could be a mistake, especially with Los Angeles' tendency to lean on zone defense. This could, in turn, leave the middle of the field wide open for James White, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to roam on intermediate routes.

It doesn't help that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is very familiar with the tendencies of Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

"They do what they do in their system," Belichick said, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

The other factor is the Patriots' ability to play man coverage and to adapt on defense. New England won't give easy zone looks to Jared Goff, and it will be able to throw things at him the third-year quarterback hasn't seen before.

This isn't really something the Rams are going to be able to do against Brady. This could lead to Goff making just a mistake or two more than Brady, which should be enough to give the Patriots the edge.

Prediction: Patriots 33, Rams 27

Super Bowl Money Line

New England: -150

Los Angeles: +130

Prediction: Patriots

Top MVP Odds

Tom Brady: 5-4

Jared Goff: 2-1

Todd Gurley: 10-1

Sony Michel: 12-1

C.J. Anderson: 16-1

Aaron Donald: 18-1

James White: 20-1

Julian Edelman: 20-1

Rob Gronkowski: 30-1

Brandin Cooks: 40-1

Robert Woods: 50-1

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With a Patriots prediction, Brady becomes the obvious choice for Super Bowl MVP. He and Goff are the two safest bets because this, like the regular season MVP, has largely become a quarterback-centric award.

Seven of the last 10 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, and Brady has won the award twice in the last four years.

What's interesting is that two of the three non-quarterbacks to win over the last decade were defenders—Von Miller and Malcolm Smith. A strong case could be made that if the Rams do win, defensive star Aaron Donald will be largely responsible. This makes 18-1 odds pretty enticing.

This makes Donald the top "long shot" option, with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski a close second. A super-deep option might be Patriots pass-rusher, who is listed at OddsShark at 275-1.

Prediction: Brady

First Touchdown Scorer for Rams

C.J. Anderson: 3-1

Todd Gurley: 3-1

Brandin Cooks: 9-2

Robert Woods: 9-2

Josh Reynolds: 6-1

Tyler Higbee: 10-1

Gerald Everett: 12-1

Jared Goff: 40-1

John Kelly: 75-1

Johnny Mundt: 75-1

Any Other: 6-1

No Touchdowns Scored: 20-1

John Bazemore/Associated Press

This one appears to be another easy one to predict, mainly because the Rams expect star running back Todd Gurley to be healthy.

"He's feeling good," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com.

If Gurley is healthy, he'll be the obvious choice to get the ball if the Rams get close to the goal line early. Let's not forget that while Gurley only had four carries against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, one of them went for a score.

A smart long-shot here might be Jared Goff. If Gurley (or C.J. Anderson) gets stopped inside the 1-yard line, Goff could be called upon to execute a quarterback sneak. It's clearly not a safe but, but 40-1 odds are strong.

Prediction: Gurley

Assorted Props and Predictions

Total Touchdowns in the First Half

Over 3.5: 21-20

Under 3.5: 20-27

Prediction: Over

Longest Touchdown

Over 46.5: 20-23

Under 46.5: 20-23

Prediction: Over

Coin Toss

Heads: -105

Tails: -105

Prediction: Heads

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict? Over/Under 7.5

Prediction: Under

Will Donald Trump attend the game?

Prediction: No

How many times will the broadcast mention Sean McVay's age? Over/Under 7.5

Prediction: Under

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing national anthem? Over/Under 1:47

Prediction: Over

How many songs will be played during the halftime show? Over/Under 7.5

Prediction: Under

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat to start the halftime show?

Prediction: No

What will be the predominant color of Levine's shirt during the halftime show? Black or other

Prediction: Black

Will a fan run onto the field during the game?

Prediction: Yes

How many commercials will run during the Super Bowl? Over/Under 96



Prediction: Over

Will a non-quarterback throw a touchdown pass?

Prediction: No