Cristiano Ronaldo Says Juventus Are 'Not Worried' After Parma Draw

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo says Juventus are "not worried" after being held to a 3-3 draw at home by Parma on Saturday.

The Portuguese star told DAZN (h/t Football Italia) his team should not be concerned despite Gervinho's stoppage-time equaliser making it two games without a win for the Bianconeri.

"I don't think it has anything to do with fitness levels or extra training. This is just football, everyone watches Juve because we are the best team and they try to study ways to beat us, but we just need to stay calm. We're not worried, as we have faith in the team, in our technique, our coach and the staff. No need to worry."

Ronaldo scored twice during the match to take his tally for the season to 17 league goals in 22 appearances:

Yet Juventus struggled defensively without injured centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

Football writer Adam Digby summed up their problems:

Saturday's draw with Parma follows on from Juventus' 3-0 defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday that saw them knocked out of the Coppa Italia.

Goal's Carlo Garganese felt Ronaldo should not have featured in the game:

Juventus also flirted with defeat against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday. An Emre Can own goal gave Lazio the lead, and Juve needed two late goals from Joao Cancelo and Ronaldo to snatch victory.

The club remain nine points clear at the top of Serie A and in pole position to retain their title. However, their results have dipped, which will concern Massimiliano Allegri with a UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on the horizon.