Heung-Min Son 'Similar' to Lionel Messi with Movement, Says Mauricio Pochettino

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Heung-Min Son after he scored the winner for Spurs in their 1-0 win at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Son struck in the 83rd minute to give the Lilywhites the win, but Pochettino was just as impressed with his movement and work rate.

Per Goal, he said:

"He works so hard, always pushing, never gives up. He tries, tries, tries. He's like this in his effort with and without the ball, he's very regular and consistent and that is most important.

"Sonny is like when you have a battery, you work, work, work and then the battery is gone. He is like this, he gives you everything and when he’s exhausted he says: 'I need to change' or [that he] needs to rest. He's like this.

"Always on the pitch he's 100 per cent in every action without or without the ball. That is the most important thing, it's a very good example for everyone, watching him play."

Pochettino added that Son is a "very complete player" and drew a comparison between the South Korean and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi:

"The most important thing is how you run and how you affect the game and the capacity and quality. It's not about distance. It's like if you say Messi ran a lot of distance.

"No, but in the distance he applied the pace, or how powerful he is in the moment which made the difference. Sonny is similar, the quality is top because he has a lot of quality in his movement."

Sky Sports Statto shared the numbers behind Son's performance on Saturday, including his sprinting data:

His work rate is made all the more impressive by his recent return from the Asian Cup.

Since South Korea were knocked out by eventual winners Qatar on January 25, Son has played twice and scored on both occasions.

The forward admitted to being tired after facing Newcastle, but recognised the need to keep going, particularly in the absence of the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli:

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard has been impressed with Son's contributions:

He and his team-mates will receive a much-needed rest in the coming days, with Pochettino confirming the team will not be back in training until Tuesday, ahead of their home clash with Leicester City on February 10.

The rest should help keep Son fresh, particularly when Spurs restart their UEFA Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund on February 13.