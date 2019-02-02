Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Reaches Out to DeSean Jackson: 'Come Back, Brother'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is introduced during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

DeSean Jackson's future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains unclear, but if it was up to new coach Bruce Arians, the disgruntled wideout would be a part of the team's offense in 2019.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Arians, and the offensive guru made it clear that he hopes Jackson will stick around.

"It's up to DeSean, you know. He's under contract. I love him," Arians told TMZ Sports. "... Hey, just come back, brother. I love ya. I know how good you are. I've been playing against you forever."

The 66-year-old coach revealed that he is expected to meet with the receiver next week. At that point, the situation may become clearer for both sides involved.

Jackson, 32, is currently under contract for the 2019 campaign with a $10 million salary, per Spotrac.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported in late December that Jackson was looking to leave after spending two seasons in Tampa Bay. The report cited a clash between Jackson and former coach Dirk Koetter, who was fired in December.

Jackson told TMZ Sports last month that he wasn't sure if the Buccaneers could salvage the relationship:

Earlier this week, Jackson discussed his future on The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast, revealing he'd love a chance to reunite with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay:

Now, the Buccaneers must wait and see if there is anything Arians can do to convince Jackson to have a change of heart.

