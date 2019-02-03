Super Bowl 53: Live Stream Guide, Patriots vs. Rams CBS TV Coverage Info

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If you're like most NFL fans, you'll spend a large portion of Sunday glued to the television for all the Super Bowl LIII festivities. Obviously, the game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is the main attraction, but there will be plenty more to watch.

This year's big game will be broadcast by CBS, who will kick off pregame coverage at 11:30 a.m. ET with That Other Pregame Show.

While seven hours of pregame coverage may seem like a lot, you can bet that some fans out there will be pregaming in their own manner for longer than that.

Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action of Super Bowl LIII, along with some of the latest pregame buzz.

Super Bowl LIII

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under (from OddsShark): NE -2.5, 56.5

Rems Feeling Loose

The Patriots have been to the Super Bowl eight times before. They've been here each of the past two years. For the vast majority of the players, this is nothing new. The Rams, on the other hand, haven't been to the big one since Super Bowl XXXVI—where, of course, they lost to New England.

It wouldn't be a shock to learn that Los Angeles players are feeling a bit nervous about this one. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Here's what head coach Sean McVay had to say about his guys, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic (h/t Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.com:

"I think they understand the time where they can enjoy themselves right now, but when we’re doing football-related things, locking into the game plan, they’ve done a great job. And I think that’s kind of been this team’s personality really this whole season. It’s a good balance; they enjoy themselves, but not at the expense of allowing it to affect our focus and concentration."

The Rams appear to be feeling loose and confident heading into Super Bowl Sunday, and that should make them dangerous.

Todd Gurley Ready to Go

One reason why the Rams may be feeling confident is the fact that star running back Todd Gurley appears to be ready to go.

Gurley missed the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury, where L.A. turned to late-season addition C.J. Anderson to lead the running game. Though Gurley did return to top the 100-yard mark against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, he didn't see much action against the Saints in the NFC title game (just four carries).

While Anderson has been good when filling in for Gurley—he's averaged 100 yards per game on the ground—the Gurley is an MVP-caliber player when he's at 100 percent. Just consider the fact that he rushed for 1,251 yards in just 14 games during the regular season.

Fortunately, it seems like Gurley will be as close to 100 percent as possible on Sunday.

"He's feeling good," McVay said, per Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com. "A hundred percent."

Even with Gurley ready to go, it would be a surprise if the Patriots don't see a heavy dose of both him and Anderson.

Rams May Have to Adjust Coverage

If the Rams are confident in their game plan, that's hopefully because they've made some defensive changes. As NFL Media's Michael Giardi recently pointed out, the Rams defense has relied heavily on zone defense this season.

This could be a problem. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is far too experienced to be fooled by even complex zone looks, and his receiver—including and perhaps in particular, running back James White—can be lethal against linebackers and safeties playing zone in the middle of the field.

Plus, it sounds like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has spent plenty of time studying what Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips likes to do.

"I’ve certainly changed a lot in the last 30 years, schematically. Wade really ...hasn’t," Belichick said, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

If Phillips hopes to throw off Brady and Belichick at all, he may have to have his players in man coverage more than they're used to.