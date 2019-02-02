Ernesto Valverde Says Lionel Messi Picked Up 'Small Problem' Against Valencia

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says Lionel Messi picked up a "small problem" during his side's 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

The captain played all 90 minutes at the Camp Nou but needed treatment on the pitch in the second half, and Valverde offered an update after the match, per Goal's Ben Spratt:

"[Messi] has a small problem," he said. "I don't know exactly what he has. We will have to wait to see what medical staff say. If he's in good shape, he'll play on Wednesday [against Madrid]."

Messi scored twice to rescue a point for Barcelona after they had gone 2-0 down to Valencia. The draw sees the champions extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

The 31-year-old now has 21 goals in 20 La Liga appearances this season and is in red-hot form in front of goal:

Barcelona will be hoping the injury is not too serious, as they face bitter rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Camp Nou.

Valverde does not seem too worried about his star man:

Messi missed Barcelona's last clash against Real Madrid in October in La Liga with a broken arm. The Argentinian was not missed, as Barcelona ran out 5-1 winners at the Camp Nou.

Team-mate Ivan Rakitic also offered his view on Messi's injury after the match, per Sport's Xavi Canals.

"It's a shame he ended the game suffering a bit," he said. "We hope it's nothing, like for Pique, because we have very interesting games coming up."

While Valverde will want Messi available to face Real Madrid, he may not be willing to take any risks with his star man's fitness. Barcelona take on Lyon in the UEFA Champions League later in February, with victory in Europe the club's top priority this season.