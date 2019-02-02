NC State Scores 24 Points in Loss to VT, Fewest by Ranked Team in Shot-Clock Era

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

North Carolina State's Torin Dorn (2) is trapped on the baseline by Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr., right, and Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The No. 23 NC State Wolfpack scored the fewest points by a ranked team in the shot-clock era on Saturday in a 47-24 loss to the No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it had been more than 50 years since NC State last scored 24 or fewer points in a game:

In the loss, the Wolfpack went just 9-of-54 shooting for a 16.7 percent field-goal success rate. They also made just two of their 28 attempts from three-point range for a clip of 7.1 percent.

                 

