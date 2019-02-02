NC State Scores 24 Points in Loss to VT, Fewest by Ranked Team in Shot-Clock Era

NC State Scores 24 Points in Loss to VT, Fewest by Ranked Team in Shot-Clock EraFebruary 2, 2019
The No. 23 NC State Wolfpack scored the fewest points by a ranked team in the shot-clock era on Saturday in a 47-24 loss to the No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, it had been more than 50 years since NC State last scored 24 or fewer points in a game:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
(12)Virginia Tech defeats (23)NC State, 47-24. NC State's 24 points are the fewest by a ranked team in the shot clock era. NC State's 24 points are their fewest in a game since beating Duke, 12-10, in the ACC Tournament in 1968 - the lowest-scoring game in ACC history.
In the loss, the Wolfpack went just 9-of-54 shooting for a 16.7 percent field-goal success rate. They also made just two of their 28 attempts from three-point range for a clip of 7.1 percent.
