NC State Scores 24 Points in Loss to VT, Fewest by Ranked Team in Shot-Clock Era

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The No. 23 NC State Wolfpack scored the fewest points by a ranked team in the shot-clock era on Saturday in a 47-24 loss to the No. 12 Virginia Tech Hokies.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it had been more than 50 years since NC State last scored 24 or fewer points in a game:

In the loss, the Wolfpack went just 9-of-54 shooting for a 16.7 percent field-goal success rate. They also made just two of their 28 attempts from three-point range for a clip of 7.1 percent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.