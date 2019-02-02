Gonzalo Higuain 'Can Score a Lot of Goals' for Chelsea, Says Eden Hazard

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Eden Hazard said loan signing Gonzalo Higuain "can score a lot of goals" for Chelsea after the striker opened his account for his new club on Saturday.

Higuain and Hazard both scored twice in a 5-0 Premier League win over struggling Huddersfield Town, and the Belgian is optimistic his new team-mate will be a success in west London.

"We try to work with each other," he said, per FourFourTwo. "Higuain is a new player but he knows what the manager wants. He is a great striker and he can score a lot of goals. England is different than Italy and Spain, but he has that ability."

Higuain drew a blank in his first two Chelsea outings, against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League, but needed just 16 minutes to score against Huddersfield.

He added a second with a curling shot that drew praise from former striker Gary Lineker:

Meanwhile, Opta highlighted Higuain's goalscoring record under manager Sarri:

The win sees Chelsea move back into the top four of the Premier League above Arsenal, who face champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Sarri offered his view on Higuain after the match:

The victory also eases pressure on the Blues and manager Sarri after they slipped to their heaviest defeat in 23 years (4-0) against Bournemouth last time out.

Chelsea have struggled to find the right striker for Sarri's system all season, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud both failing to impress.

Sarri knows Higuain well, having worked with the striker during their time together at Napoli, and the Argentinian is an experienced option after stints at Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan.

Higuain's performance against Huddersfield will give the Blues optimism he can provide the goals needed for the rest of the season, although far tougher tests await.