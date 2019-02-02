Maurizio Sarri Says Chelsea Must 'Improve Consistency, Mentality' After 5-0 Win

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri praised the Blues' performance as they thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Saturday and called for them to approach games like that more consistently.

The Italian had questioned his players' motivation after they were beaten 4-0 by Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, Sarri said: "We need to understand that in the future we will not have to lose a game to get motivation. We have to improve consistency, mentality."

He added: "I was completely focused on the team in the last three, four days. I wanted to understand. Today the answer is really very good, but we have to be careful because we need the same mentality in every match."

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring after 16 minutes, having been slipped in by N'Golo Kante.

Sarri was particularly pleased with the opening period:

Eden Hazard made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before half-time, and he had his second in the 66th minute when he coolly rounded Jonas Lossl.

Higuain curled in for his brace three minutes later before David Luiz's deflected header rounded out the scoring late on.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Sarri enjoyed the chemistry Higuain and Hazard showed:

The pair's performances in the coming months will largely be what determines Chelsea's success this season, so it bodes well for the Blues that they dovetailed.

Higuain's getting off the mark will be important for his confidence after he failed to inspire in his first two appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea face Manchester City twice in February—the latter time in the Carabao Cup final—as well as Manchester United in the FA Cup and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, so they shouldn't be lacking for motivation.

With the Argentinian up and running, he and Hazard will boost the Blues' chances of recording some positive results during the difficult run.