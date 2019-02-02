Mauricio Pochettino: 'Everything Can Happen' in Title Race After Spurs Go 2nd

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to rule his side out of the title race after they beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday to go second in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

He told Sky Sports (h/t Alex Young of the Evening Standard): "In football, all is possible. Everything can happen."

In his post-match press conference he expanded on Spurs' title chances, per Football.London's Alasdair Gold:

"We don't need to be in some position like today to convince ourselves about our capacity, our potential or possibility to win. We always believe in ourselves. We are there because we believe in ourselves.

"Then it's if we are capable to fight until the end, to be close and fight until the end to go close to our opponent to be champions. Today, we are there because we deserve to be there. We will see what happens in the future."

It looked set to be a frustrating afternoon for Spurs at Wembley Stadium after Erik Lamela had hit the woodwork and Christian Eriksen had a flicked effort cleared off the line by Fabian Schar.

But in the 83rd minute, Son Heung-Min grabbed the decisive goal when his low shot from the edge of the area squirmed under Martin Dubravka to give the hosts three points and help them overtake Manchester City.

As sports journalist Kevin Palmer illustrated with the help of a graphic from Sky Sports, Tottenham have continued to punch well above their weight under Pochettino this season:

Spurs' failure to make any additions to their squad last summer has been brought into focus of late, with the team losing forward Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli to injury.

Son also spent much of January with South Korea at the Asian Cup, but he has now scored two goals in as many games since his return.

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard praised his contribution:

The forward has become a key player for Tottenham, per Squawka Football:

They'll need him to continue producing the goods while Alli and Kane are out, and if he can do so, Spurs have a slim chance of winning the title.

However, Tottenham will find themselves behind City once again if they beat Arsenal on Sunday, and Liverpool could be seven points clear of them if they beat West Ham United on Monday.

One of City or Liverpool will more than likely win the title this season, but Spurs' ability to enter the conversation—even if they're only on the fringes of the race—is a testament to the superb job Pochettino and his team have done despite the disparity in resources.