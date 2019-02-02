Kyrie Irving on Knicks Fans Chanting for Him: 'Nothing but a Distraction'

NEW YORK, NY FEBRUARY 1: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the New York Knicks on February 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is shrugging off the cheers he received from fans at Madison Square Garden during Friday's 113-99 win over the New York Knicks

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Irving called the support from opposing fans an obstacle he needs to overcome:

"It's nothing but a distraction at this point. Like I said, I'm appreciative of the fan support I get in any arena. But of course, coming back home—obviously, what's going on in terms of that noise and commentary, it's just a bunch of nonsense right now. So, can't do anything about it. I'm just accepting, I'm appreciative, but at the same time, I got a game to focus on."

