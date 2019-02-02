Kyrie Irving on Knicks Fans Chanting for Him: 'Nothing but a Distraction'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is shrugging off the cheers he received from fans at Madison Square Garden during Friday's 113-99 win over the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Irving called the support from opposing fans an obstacle he needs to overcome:

"It's nothing but a distraction at this point. Like I said, I'm appreciative of the fan support I get in any arena. But of course, coming back home—obviously, what's going on in terms of that noise and commentary, it's just a bunch of nonsense right now. So, can't do anything about it. I'm just accepting, I'm appreciative, but at the same time, I got a game to focus on."

