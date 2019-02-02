Super Bowl 2019 Live Stream: Online Schedule, More for Patriots vs. Rams

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams both have an abundance of high-level skill-position players.

Players such as Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley, Julian Edelman, and Robert Woods are likely to be among the most important players in deciding the outcome of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday.

However, for these players to do their jobs, their respective offensive lines must do their jobs. This is nothing new at any level of football, but it tends to get overlooked in the analysis of the game.

We'll look at the battle in the trenches below.

Super Bowl LIII Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access and FuboTV

Pregame Live Stream: CBS HQ is available at 8 a.m. with programming from Atlanta

Odds (via OddsShark): Patriots -2.5; Over/Under: 56.5

When the Patriots have the ball, the offensive line is going to have to contend with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh on the interior.

The Rams list Donald as a defensive end, but he will line up anywhere on the defensive line, while Suh will most often attack the middle of the offensive line.

The key for the Patriots may be the performance of guards Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney alongside center David Andrews. Offensive tackles Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon are also vital and will have to be aware when Donald changes his starting point on the line.

Donald is almost certainly the best interior lineman in the league, as he registered a league-leading 20.5 sacks during the regular season and is also effective against the run. Suh flashed his talent occasionally during the regular season, but he has been dynamic during the two playoff games with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Defensive end Michael Brockers and linebacker Cory Littleton are also dangerous. Brockers had 54 tackles and a sack during the regular season, while Littleton led the Rams with 125 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions.

The Rams had a difficult time defending the run during the regular season, giving up a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry. However, they have been much better in the playoffs, allowing just 2.3 yards per attempt against two outstanding opponents in the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

The Patriots are going to give a great effort against the Los Angeles run defense. If Brady is going to have a good game throwing, he will need running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead to run the ball successfully. Michel has five rushing touchdowns in two postseason games, while Burkhead has pounded the ball into the end zone three times during the playoffs on the ground.

The New England front seven features defensive end Trey Flowers and linebackers Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. They are going to have to win the battle against a Los Angeles offensive line that includes offensive tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein along with left guard Rodger Saffold when the Rams attempt to establish their running game.

It is up to Pats head coach Bill Belichick to figure out a weak spot on the offensive line, and the Pats may choose to attack center John Sullivan and right guard Austin Blythe. Neither has established himself as a dominant blocker, and the Patriots are likely to test how well they can protect Goff and open holes for Gurley and C.J. Anderson.

This is never a glamour matchup, but the presence of Donald on the Los Angeles defensive line underscores just how important the battle up front will be to the outcome of Super Bowl LIII.