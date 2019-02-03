Super Bowl 53: Patriots vs. Rams TV Schedule, Final Box Score Predictions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

A season's worth of "are we there yet?" questions have finally been answered.

It's Super Bowl LIII day, folks. We made it. It's Sunday. We're here.

Do you have your itinerary mapped out yet, or are you just planning on (boneless) winging it? If nothing else, let's hope you pre-emptively cleared your Monday schedule or, if you're a fan of the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams, maybe took the entire week off.

This championship clash looks like the best kind of coin flip, and we can't wait to see what happens—so we won't. Instead, we'll take a Tony Romo-style glimpse into the future, making predictions and stat projections before rounding up the last-minute buzz around the big game.

Super Bowl LIII: Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Line: New England -2.5

Over/Under: 56.5

Prediction: Patriots 28, Rams 24

Super Bowl Stat Predictions

QB: Tom Brady, NE: 321 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

QB: Jared Goff, LAR: 276 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RB: Sony Michel, NE: 1 reception, 117 scrimmage yards, 2 TD

RB: Todd Gurley, LAR: 4 receptions, 97 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

RB: James White, NE: 7 receptions, 81 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

RB: C.J. Anderson, LAR: 1 reception, 59 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

WR: Brandin Cooks, LAR: 6 receptions, 81 yards, 1 TD

WR: Robert Woods, LAR: 6 receptions, 77 yards

WR: Julian Edelman, NE: 7 receptions, 76 yards

WR: Chris Hogan, NE: 3 receptions, 48 yards

WR: Josh Reynolds, LAR: 3 receptions, 42 yards

WR: Phillip Dorsett, NE: 2 receptions, 28 yards

TE: Rob Gronkowski, NE: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD

TE: Tyler Higbee, LAR: 2 receptions, 23 yards

Latest Buzz

Todd Gurley at '100 Percent'

There's no denying that Todd Gurley slaughtered defenses during the regular season. He rushed for 1,251 yards, added another 580 on 59 receptions, scored 21 touchdowns and garnered first-team All-Pro honors.

But there's also no denying he's barely been himself of late. After sitting out the campaign's final two contests with left-knee inflammation, he starred in the divisional round (115 yards and a score on 16 attempts) before disappearing in the conference title game (five touches for 13 yards).

While it's fair to wonder whether that injury is still affecting him, Rams coach Sean McVay says that isn't the case.

"He's feeling good," McVay told a pool reporter. "A hundred percent."

Gurley's usage and effectiveness will be a key point in the championship clash and potentially determine its outcome.

Super Bowl Skippers Shut Out at NFL Honors

While Patrick Mahomes was the big winner at Saturday's NFL Honors show—filling his trophy case with the MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and FedEx Air Player of the Year—some of the focus shifted to who was (or was not, actually) on the Coach of the Year ballot.

Both Super Bowl leaders, McVay and Bill Belichick, didn't earn a single vote in the category, per Around the NFL:

Belichick was perhaps harmed by his own expectations, as he steered the Patriots to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. New England's 11 victories matched the number oddsmakers set back in August, so perhaps voters felt this team simply did what it was supposed to do.

McVay's omission might be the biggest surprise, though. The Rams were expected to be good—oddsmakers pegged them for 10 wins—but he helped them make the jump to great. L.A.'s 13 wins tied for the NFL lead and fell one shy of the franchise's all-time mark.

Injury-Free Rosters

The injury bug took Super Bowl week off, as each club carried a clean injury report through Friday's practice.

Gurley never appeared on an injury report during gameweek. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) both were limited in Thursday's session but were restriction-free by Friday.

New England only had two players limited during gameweek. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (illness) didn't practice Thursday, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (calf) was limited Wednesday. But it was all systems go by Friday.

There's no better way to enter the Super Bowl than with all hands on deck, so thank the football gods for making that happen.