NFL Odds 2018-19: Over/Under Regular-Season Win Totals for All 32 Teams

Despite plenty of changes in the offseason, oddsmakers mostly project the same teams to dominate the NFL in 2018.

The New England Patriots have the highest win total projection at 11, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles each have an over/under of 10.5. Bettors will have to be confident in another big year from these teams if they want to take the over on these projections.

Here is the full list of win totals for each team, via OddsShark:

Team: Total (Over Odds/Under Odds)

Arizona Cardinals: 5.5 (-150/+130)

Atlanta Falcons: 9 (-130/+110)

Baltimore Ravens: 8 (-145/+125)

Buffalo Bills: 6.5 (+165/-190)

Carolina Panthers: 8.5 (-120/+100)

Chicago Bears: 6.5 (-135/+115)

Cincinnati Bengals 6.5 (-125/+105)

Cleveland Browns: 5.5 (-145/+125)

Dallas Cowboys: 8.5 (-110/-110)

Denver Broncos: 7.5 (+115/-135)

Detroit Lions: 7.5 (-120/+100)

Green Bay Packers: 10 (+110/-130)

Houston Texans: 8.5 (-160/+140)

Indianapolis Colts: 6.5 (-120/+100)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 9 (-110/-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: 8.5 (+105/-125)

Los Angeles Chargers: 9.5 (+100/-120)

Los Angeles Rams: 10 (+105/-125)

Miami Dolphins: 6.5 (-120/+100)

Minnesota Vikings: 10 (-120/+100)

New England Patriots: 11 (-155/+135)

New Orleans Saints: 9.5 (-120/+100)

New York Giants: 7 (-125/+105)

New York Jets: 6 (+120/-140)

Oakland Raiders: 8 (-130/+110)

Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5 (+120/-140)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5 (+110/-130)

San Francisco 49ers: 8.5 (-115/-105)

Seattle Seahawks: 8 (+105/-125)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6.5 (+125/-145)

Tennessee Titans: 8 (-110/-110)

Washington Redskins: 7 (+120/-140)

Note: A -150 bet means it requires a $150 wager to win $100. On a +130 bet, a $100 wager could win $130.

There are few surprises at the top, with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings joining the Patriots, Eagles and Steelers as the only teams with double-digit projections.

The Rams and Vikings were each top contenders last year and improved their rosters in the offseason, while the Packers have a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

There is much more surprise at the bottom, with bad teams from 2017 getting a lot more respect than they might deserve.

The Cleveland Browns have the lowest projection as expected, but the 5.5 wins might be a bit optimistic considering the organization only has four victories in the last three seasons combined. There have been a lot of improvements, especially to the defense and at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield, but reaching six wins could still be a challenge.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants and Houston Texans are each expected to more than double their win totals from 2017.

Health was a major problem for the Texans last season, but they still only had four wins. The Giants also have a long way to go to improve upon their 3-13 record, even after adding top running back Saquon Barkley in the 2018 NFL draft.

Oddsmakers are also expecting significant drop-offs from the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. Based on the (-190) for the Bills' under, though, the 6.5 total might not be low enough.

Still, the NFL is always full of surprises, and many of these numbers might end up being downright comical in January.