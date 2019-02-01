Dwyane Wade Jokes LeBron James Better Pick Him in 2019 NBA All-Star Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on January 27, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will get a chance to play in his 13th All-Star Game, but he made it clear Friday which team he wants to be on when LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo make their picks.

"He better pick me," Wade said when he was told LeBron has the first pick for Feb. 17's game in Charlotte, North Carolina. "I'm not even going to play, he better pick me."

The veteran was named a special roster addition to the All-Star Game on Friday along with Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki

Wade and James spent parts of five seasons together, four with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They combined to win three NBA titles with two more trips to the NBA Finals.

It's clear the 37-year-old wants one more game with his friend and former teammate before he retires at the end of the year.     

The 2019 All-Star draft will be televised next Thursday on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.

