7 WWE Stars Who Should Follow Dean Ambrose, Leave WWE After WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

The wrestling world is on the verge of a major shift, and it is opening up opportunities to everyone. Dean Ambrose may be taking advantage of exactly that by deciding not to renew his contract with WWE, as the company announced in January.

The Lunatic Fringe is one of the biggest stars in modern WWE. While his status has risen and fallen over the past few years, he has been consistently featured at a similar level to his Shield counterparts. It is rare to see a star of this caliber leave WWE.

While the former WWE champion would almost certainly win more gold if he were to remain with the company, he is betting on himself by leaving, believing that he can do better. It is likely due to feeling the crushing limitations of the WWE system on his work.

Before his heel turn, The Lunatic was verging on a comedy act at times, performing with a frantic fervor that made his matches often unwieldy without showcasing his best traits. Even after turning, he has felt out of place.

Many others likely feel the same way, and with All Elite Wrestling recently arriving with an emphatic statement and New Japan Pro-Wrestling shifting its focus, two big wrestling companies are opening their doors and fresh opportunities to talent.

Much like Ambrose, these are seven other wrestlers who could use those opportunities and take a step forward they may never get to with WWE.