Stock Up and Stock Down for Daniel Bryan and More After WWE SmackDown
The February 5 edition of SmackDown Live had a firm goal in mind: establish chaos. As Elimination Chamber approaches, Daniel Bryan's competitors were all looking to make a statement before competing for the WWE Championship.
This left the WWE champion falling down the ranks as everyone got to outshine him with just a few weeks before the title clash. The Beard was outmatched by his opponent Jeff Hardy and embarrassed by everyone else especially AJ Styles.
Another pair that suffered from the show was Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers looked completely outmatched by the thrown-together alliance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, who made sure their rare appearance on TV was a failure.
Randy Orton was one of the main beneficiaries of the show, defeating Mustafa Ali and standing out as a real contender inside the Chamber. He continues to rise up the ranks again, just in time for WrestleMania.
Similarly, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been on a tear and have now been established as the favorites for SmackDown to win the WWE Women's Championships by defeating Naomi and Carmella as well as The IIconics.
This show set many stars on a new path and continued to showcase who will be important on the Road to WrestleMania.
Stock Down: Daniel Bryan
After complaining about having to fight five other men in the Elimination Chamber, Bryan fought Hardy in the main event and clearly lost before Rowan saved him by pulling The Charismatic Enigma out of the ring to cause a disqualification.
The action broke down after that with The Phenomenal One standing tall over the field. The WWE champion lost it backstage, frustrated about his position in the coming match.
It was clear that this was meant to show that The Beard has low odds to win at Elimination Chamber. It was still odd though to see him decisively defeated by The Daredevil before the DQ. It's not as though Hardy needed the rub as a multiple-time world champion and veteran of the business.
This was about making Bryan look weak while Rowan protected him, setting up a familiar and disappointing dynamic for the heel champion. SmackDown's top star should not be overly reliant on anyone to save him when he got so far without the support.
Unfortunately, in order to make fans dislike him more, his standing and matches will suffer. He has to be the cheater who relies on a big man to save him.
Stock Down: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Rusev and Nakamura quickly overwhelmed Gallows and Anderson in this match with the tag team specialists managing to get back into the fight only long enough to force Lana to wake up The Artist and send him back into the ring to save The Bulgarian Brute.
The new tag team ended up winning with Rusev hitting the Machka Kick. Gallows and Anderson did not have much going into the night, but they still managed lose ground. This was their one chance in months to stand out, and they were outshined by a makeshift team.
They feel like they're on their last legs in WWE. It would not be a surprise if they soon left. Their time on SmackDown Live has been a complete miss for two guys that are way too talented to be this marginalized.
The tag team division has always had a limited upside especially for life-long tag teams, but The Good Brothers had a chance to rise above that. They never have.
Stock Up: Randy Orton
Ali was ready for his first-time clash with Orton, a physical confrontation with the underdog fighting from below to stay in this fight. The Heart of SmackDown Live even avoided diving right into an RKO, but he could not avoid it forever, getting tripped off the top rope into an RKO.
While this match once again showed that Ali is ready to fight against the absolute best in WWE, it was The Viper that emerged victorious and continued to build himself as a legitimate contender to be WWE champion for WrestleMania.
Orton seems to be on the precipice of a major feud, and it is hard to say who will step up to the plate. He and Styles would be a fascinating pairing, and he has unfinished business with Rey Mysterio.
Whatever happens next, tonight was another clear indication that he is on his way to the top of WWE again. As a heel, he has sat out some major shows but dominated when he is around.
As far as who could emerge victorious inside the Elimination Chamber, The Apex Predator feels like a solid gamble to pull off the upset. It feels like far longer than it actually has been since he last held the WWE Championship.
Stock Up: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
The Golden Goddess' mind games continued to pay off as she got Naomi distracted long enough to hit The Bed of Roses for the win in a triple threat match to decide which of SmackDown's teams should be considered the favorite for Elimination Chamber.
Rose and Deville have been on an impressive run as of late that continues to build them up from targets to challengers. They feel like the biggest threat to Sasha Banks and Bayley inside the Elimination Chamber at the moment as the blue brand's clear frontrunners.
While it would have been nice to see all three teams in this match earn their spots, there just weren't enough women on the brand to make this work. Despite this, it still feels like SmackDown is better set up for the winner of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
The IIconics are the closest either brand has to a legitimate female tag team. Rose and Deville have been connected since the beginning and gotten better together with each opportunity. Naomi and Carmella may be a makeshift alliance, but they're a great pairing of talent.
The former members of Absolution have earned some legitimate accolades at this point and would have plenty of rivals if they won.