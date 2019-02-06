Stock Up and Stock Down for Daniel Bryan and More After WWE SmackDown

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The February 5 edition of SmackDown Live had a firm goal in mind: establish chaos. As Elimination Chamber approaches, Daniel Bryan's competitors were all looking to make a statement before competing for the WWE Championship.

This left the WWE champion falling down the ranks as everyone got to outshine him with just a few weeks before the title clash. The Beard was outmatched by his opponent Jeff Hardy and embarrassed by everyone else especially AJ Styles.

Another pair that suffered from the show was Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers looked completely outmatched by the thrown-together alliance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, who made sure their rare appearance on TV was a failure.

Randy Orton was one of the main beneficiaries of the show, defeating Mustafa Ali and standing out as a real contender inside the Chamber. He continues to rise up the ranks again, just in time for WrestleMania.

Similarly, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been on a tear and have now been established as the favorites for SmackDown to win the WWE Women's Championships by defeating Naomi and Carmella as well as The IIconics.

This show set many stars on a new path and continued to showcase who will be important on the Road to WrestleMania.