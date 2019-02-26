WWE Raw Fallout: Batista vs. Triple H Has Arrived, Roman Reigns Is Back and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's time to celebrate: On the night of Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration, WWE Raw started off hot and did not stop. Everyone had reason to enjoy the show.

No one was happier than Roman Reigns, though, as he returned to the ring to announce his cancer is now in remission. The Big Dog got a huge ovation from the crowd after this great news.

Of course, there was more than just that to take from this show. After another surprise attack from a wild Becky Lynch, who got herself arrested, Ronda Rousey handed over her Raw Women's Championship and she would only keep it if she got her match with The Man.

The Revival fell short once again when faced with a new threat from NXT, as Aleister Black and Ricochet gave them another loss early in their championship run.

Lio Rush may not be celebrating much, but he should hold his head high after a top-notch performance against Finn Balor. The Man of the Hour proved himself more a star than he has looked in months.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came right at the end as legends took over the ring to celebrate Flair's birthday only for The Nature Boy to get ambushed and laid out by Batista, who then called out Triple H.

This show was packed with big moments setting up a fascinating Road to WrestleMania.