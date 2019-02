0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

In just a few weeks, SmackDown Live has become Kofi Kingston's brand with everyone talking about him as he prepares for his first singles match for the WWE Championship in his 11-year career.

This week, he and Daniel Bryan were set to sign the contract for their match. Both men would be in the same ring at the same time with a likelihood that Rowan, Big E and Xavier Woods would all be involved as well.

The NXT stars also continued to dominate both brands with matches booked for all four. Ricochet and Aleister Black would continue to team together, this time against Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano would get a chance to stand out on his own, as he would fight Cesaro with Sheamus and Tommaso Ciampa watching from ringside.

Beyond that, there were certain big stories still hanging in the balance. Charlotte Flair was certain to have much to say on the events of Raw with Becky Lynch getting arrested and Ronda Rousey handing over her championship.

This February 26 edition of SmackDown had potential to be a big statement show, particularly after a huge Monday Night Raw, continuing to build to WrestleMania with Fastlane also just weeks away.